Consumers benefit from virtual experiences, but are concerned about technology fatigue and security

People are resilient, optimizing the devices they use, balancing the virtual and physical worlds, and knowing their digital lives. But a new report from Deloitte found that the sheer number of devices and the work of managing them is causing ongoing issues of technician fatigue and screen overload. .

Twenty-four percent of consumers say they are overwhelmed by the devices and subscriptions they need to manage, down from 32% last year. When it comes to smart home technology, 27% of users report that these devices make their lives too complicated.

Consumers are also concerned about data security and privacy, including the possibility of their location data being monitored, according to the report.

This slightly reduced the device. In 2022, US homes will still be filled with tech devices, but he’s gone from 25 in 2021 to an average of 22 total connected devices today.

More than half of those surveyed are concerned about security vulnerabilities in smartphones (54%) and smart home devices (52%). His 40% of users are concerned about data security in smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Tech companies, device makers, app developers and carriers all have an opportunity to help consumers optimize their devices and connections to enjoy better virtual experiences, says the report. . Companies that are able to do this while providing consumers with transparency and control over data security and privacy have the potential to gain a competitive edge.

virtual remains constant

45% of consumers surveyed say one or more household members are working from home at least some of the time (down from 55% in 2021), and 23% say one or more household members employees reported attending, and the remote experience will persist even as the impact of the pandemic eases. School at home for at least some time (down from 43% in 2021).

Virtual health appointments remain popular, according to the report, with 49% of consumers surveyed saying they had attended at least one virtual health appointment as a patient in the past year.

Consumers are trying to master their digital world

Fewer people are working or learning from home this year, reducing congestion in some homes and reducing strain on people, devices and networks. Consumers are balancing the virtual and physical. They are choosing to optimize the devices they use and move forward with the virtual experiences they love most.

In the past year, 15% of home Internet consumers upgraded their home Internet service for faster speeds, and 44% purchased signal boosters such as Wi-Fi extenders and mesh networking equipment. to extend the coverage of the entire home. The majority (87%) of these reported that their new equipment improved their Wi-Fi performance.

68% of people who use smart home devices say the technology makes them safer. Smart He said 69% of those who use thermostats say the device helps them reduce their energy costs.

Consumers want apps and experiences designed specifically for 5G

For consumers considering their next smartphone purchase, 5G is the third most important feature after battery life and data storage. 5G is his second most important motivation for the 24% of respondents who are likely to switch mobile his provider in the next year (after better cost effectiveness).

68% of respondents who have had a smartphone for less than a year report having 5G capabilities (up from 56% of respondents in 2021).

48% of 5G smartphone users say the service exceeds their expectations, and another 45% say it meets their expectations.

However, 73% of 5G smartphone users report wanting to better understand the new things 5G can do, and 30% perceive a lack of innovative apps and services leveraging 5G. I am disappointed in

Telecommuting Decreased, But Still Important

In 2022, remote work will be less, but still important. 45% of consumers surveyed said one or more household members work from home at least occasionally, down from 55% in 2021, and 47% of employed adults I reported that I was personally working from home for at least some time. the past year.

Those with remote working experience strongly desire to have virtual or hybrid options for the future.

99% of people who have worked from home in the past year say they appreciate aspects of the experience. The benefits they rated most were lack of commuting, increased comfort, reduced likelihood of illness, better concentration, and improved family connections.

More than 8 in 10 remote workers say their family relationships, professional relationships, and physical and mental health have improved or remained the same.

While 76% of workers who have worked from home in the past year prefer virtual or hybrid options for the future, only 21% want to work mostly or completely in person.

Concerns about security, privacy and technology fatigue

Consumers feel their devices and virtual experiences are making a positive impact on their lives, but they still have concerns about privacy, controlling screen time, and dealing with complex technology.

Security and privacy are top priorities

50% of respondents worry about security breaches (such as hackers stealing personal data) and 41% worry about being spied on through their devices. Nearly half (49%) of Smart Home users are concerned about hackers hijacking Smart Home devices (for example, changing thermostat settings).

Technician fatigue remains a problem

A quarter (24%) of consumers say they are overwhelmed by the devices and subscriptions they need to manage, down from 32% last year. When it comes to smart home technology, 27% of users report that these devices make their lives too complicated.

The takeaway from this year’s Connectivity and Mobile Trends survey is that consumers are familiar with their digital lives. Consumers are becoming more intentional about what activities they want to participate in virtually, deciding which ones are better suited to actually being there. , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and leader of the US technology sector, said in a statement. Some of the virtual and digital necessities that people have experienced in the real world have had a positive impact on families, education, health and fitness, coupled with the need for strong security and data privacy, ultimately adding to tech companies. create demand for

The third edition of Deloittes 2022 Connectivity and Mobile Trends surveyed 2,005 US consumers conducted in the first quarter of 2022, the company said.

