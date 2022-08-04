Georgia Institute of Technology and Global Atlanta Form Strategic Alliance





Editor’s Note: This is a news release originally issued by the Georgia Tech Association (TAG). Global Atlanta does not normally issue news releases, which are reproduced below. Because we believe readers will be intrigued by our new alliance with TAG and the upcoming launch of a technology channel that will cover this sector as the world’s calling card. city. Sign up for our monthly Tech newsletter here.

ATLANTA (August 1, 2022) – The Georgia Tech Association (TAG) and Global Atlanta have formed a strategic alliance to collaborate on strategies that advance the innovation economy both locally and globally.

Both organizations have a strong track record of helping drive innovation and international business and trade, further positioning Atlanta and Georgia as epicenters of economic growth and sustainability.

Through TAGs International Business Society, Atlanta’s global event will be promoted, attended, supported, and collaborated on content. Similarly, Global Atlanta will partner with TAG at all its flagship and international association events. The overall goal is to increase participation, membership, engagement and visibility within the local and international business community.

TAG President and CEO Larry K. Williams said Georgia is a hub for innovation, attracting companies with global reach and influence. We are proud to partner with Global Atlanta to help position Georgia on the international stage.

Both organizations will also share news, content, networking and business opportunities through their respective marketing/communication channels. Each will also collaborate on thought leadership and potential speaker opportunities.

“Technology has always been a powerful weapon for Atlanta and Georgia,” said Trevor Williams, Managing Editor, Global Atlanta. And in recent years, thanks to the efforts of organizations like his TAG in building ecosystems, it has emerged as a key undercurrent driving the city and state’s international growth.

Atlanta has strengthened its tech sector, including fintech, cybersecurity and healthcare IT, and is part of the city’s growth story, which has attracted Atlanta consulates, bilateral chambers of commerce, and foreign investment and trade institutions. We are uniting to write a new chapter. These existing links will help facilitate future connections through the power of globally informed and locally engaged companies.

About tags

TAG’s mission is to connect, promote, influence, and educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through these four fundamental strategies, TAG serves the tech community to help support, grow, and inspire tech leaders, businesses, and the Georgia economy at large. TAG serves more than 31,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 20 professional associations. TAG provides networking and educational programs, celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislation that strengthens the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) is focused on helping successful Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education initiatives. For more information, please visit the TAG website (www.tagonline.org). For more information, please visit the TAG website (www.tagonline.org).

About Global Atlanta

Global Atlanta has been reporting on Atlanta’s ties to the global economy since 1991. Tracking the city’s rise as an international business hub and harnessing the power of local relational his reports to help readers discover transnational opportunities and navigate the complexity of the world. .

Digital-only news service Global Atlanta launches Tech Channel and monthly newsletter to use city as gateway to U.S. market, as well as Georgia’s ongoing ‘exports’ of innovation, software and technology It focuses on the constant parade of foreign tech companies. service. The 30-year-old publication complements its own tech reports through his content partnership with Hypepotamus, a Southern news source on startups and innovation. Deepening this focus is especially important at a new stage of globalization, when technology is a major player in international trade and national security.

Sign up for Global Atlanta’s newsletter, including our flagship Weekly Briefing, The Daily, Weekly Event Digest with curated event posts and job listings, and our monthly Tech Channel (https://www.globalatlanta.com /newsletter).

contact:

For Global Atlanta:

Managing Editor Trevor Williams [email protected](404) 377-7710.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalatlanta.com/tag-and-global-atlanta-form-strategic-alliance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos