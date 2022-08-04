Next Steps in Google’s Duo-Meet Merger Begin Today TechCrunch





In June, Google announced it would begin integrating its Duo video chat service for consumers with Meet, Zoom’s competitor for business users. The next phase of this merger begins today.

Integrating two apps has always been a complicated process. Add to this the overall confusion around Google’s messaging strategy, and you can imagine what this looks like, but basically what Google is doing here is putting all of Meet’s functionality into the Duo app. and turn it into the newly updated Google Meet app.

In July, Google began adding more Meet features to Duo in preparation for the transition, and Meet also got an update and a new green icon. Ah, the Google Meet app is now called “Google Meet (original)”. Users who don’t follow every turn and twist in this story will wonder about it for a few seconds before dropping by the next unnecessary meeting and forgetting everything.

Starting today, Google is releasing updates to the Duo app for Android and iOS. This includes a new Meet logo and new notifications in the app that explain what’s happening.

The Duo app already has Meet conferencing now, so no major feature updates, but it’s worth emphasizing that you’ll need a Google account to use these conferencing features ( Previously, using Duo required a phone number).

All users will see the new Google Meet icon and app name in September. At that time, if you install Meet from Google’s Play Store or Apple’s App Store, you’ll get the latest Google Meet app (previously Google Duo) that combines video calling and meeting capabilities.

If you’re currently using the Google Meet (original) app, you can continue to do so for now, but you won’t be able to take advantage of the new ad-hoc calling features. However, at some point, that app is gone. “We will let you know when we need to move to the new app experience,” he says.

If you’re using Duo on the web, you’ll see a new brand today, but that’s the only change. It will take several months for Duo’s website to redirect to Meet.

