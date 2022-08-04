These are the best Google Pixel 6a deals for 2022





Google Pixel 6a is one of the cheapest Android phones you can buy in 2022. It ticks a lot of the right boxes and offers great value to anyone looking to buy a smartphone in the United States, where there are no smartphones. Many budget options. This particular phone will be competing for the same pie as the Apple iPhone SE 3 and Samsung Galaxy A53.The $449 Google Pixel 6a is already a pretty good bargain, but we’ve slashed the price even further and spent some extra cash on a Pixel We encourage you to keep an eye out for great offers to purchase 6a accessories and cases.

Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 6a began on July 21st in the US and UK, with a launch date of July 28th. The device is available for purchase from all major retailers and carriers. There are plenty of places to buy the Pixel 6a, but we’ve rounded up the best deals available right now below.

Best Google Pixel 6a unlock deals

If you’re looking to purchase the carrier-unlocked version of the Pixel 6a, we recommend considering major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google store. You can find related links in

Google store

The Google Store is one of the best places to buy your Pixel 6a. At the time of this writing, all color variations of the device are available from the Google Store. Best of all, Google is offering some great trade-in deals and a $50 in-store credit with every purchase, so you can buy the latest midrange for less.

The Google store remains one of the places to buy unlocked variants of Pixel phones. Because it is usually in stock. Amazon.co.jp

The Pixel 6a is also available on Amazon, so it’s also a great place to check availability. You can also take advantage of your Prime membership to get faster and free delivery, or use Amazon credit to pick up your phone.The unlocked variant of the Pixel 6a costs the same $449 at Amazon comes with a price tag.

At the time of this writing, Amazon also has all the Pixel 6a color variants in stock.This is also a good place to buy a phone and take advantage of your Prime membership or available credit. Best Buy

Best Buy is also one of the best places to pick up an unlocked version of the Google Pixel 6a. It’s the same price and you get a $50 gift card with your purchase, so it’s a great deal. Always use your gift card to buy the best case for your Pixel 6a from Best Buy.

Best Buy offers a $50 gift card with every Pixel 6a purchase, making it one of the best retailers to buy a phone from.Best Google Pixel 6a Carrier Deals

The Google Pixel 6a can also be purchased directly from major US carriers. So if you want to buy a smartphone directly from a US carrier such as Verizon, AT&T, etc., you can take advantage of the favorable monthly payment plans. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Google Pixel 6a carrier deals.

verizon

Verizon is working with the mmWave 5G model of the Pixel 6a, which makes it $50 more than the retail version. Purchase a device for $499 or $13.66/month using your Verizon device payment method. The carrier waives the $35 activation fee for online purchases and activations, so that’s a good thing. Verizon also offers several 5G unlimited plans where you can get the Pixel 6a for free.

Buying a Pixel 6a from Verizon will cost you a bit more, but you’ll get a device that supports mmWave. The carrier also offers free calls on some unlimited plans, so be sure to check it out.AT&T

If you buy from AT&T, you’ll have to settle for the non-mmWave variant of the Pixel 6a. You can get a Pixel 6a with “mid-band 5G+” support from your carrier for $449. You can also sign up for an unlimited plan and get a Pixel 6a for just $2 for 36 months.

AT&T is offering the new Pixel 6a for $2/month with no trade-ins. Just sign up for an unlimited plan.google phi

New and existing Google Fi members can purchase Pixel 6a starting at $10/month. Pixel 6a is good for 2 years with no trade-ins. Google Fi lists the Pixel 6a for $15/month, but you can decline the Phone Protection Insurance to bring the price down to $10/month.

Buy a Google Pixel 6a from Google Fi and pay only $10/month as part of an upgrade program. T-mobile

T-Mobile is offering a free Pixel 6a unit when you buy a new line along with a monthly payment plan. Essentially, you’ll receive $449 worth of promotions via 24-month billing credits. Meanwhile, an existing customer can get up to $300 off his Pixel 6a on a trade-in phone.

Get a free Pixel 6a from T-Mobile with a new line, or existing customers can redeem an eligible phone for up to $300 off.

The Google Pixel 6a is a great device for most people looking to spend as little as possible to get a reliable midrange. However, if you don’t mind spending a little more money for a significantly better experience overall, we recommend checking out the Pixel 6. You can also shop around and see if you want to get the best Pixel experience.

