Forrester Releases Complete Conference Agenda for 2022 Technology & Innovation North America

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the complete presentation of Technology & Innovation North America 2022 “Lead: Break Boundaries, Build The Future” in Austin, Texas. Announced the meeting agenda. According to Forrester, most organizations have yet to unlock the full potential of technology. Today, only 20% of organizations are building adaptive enterprises that can meet rapid business, technology and customer challenges. Technology & Innovation North America is designed to accelerate the ability of technology leaders such as Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers and Chief Digital Officers to anticipate and adapt to changing business needs quickly Not only can you shape the future growth of your organization. .

This year’s Technology & Innovation North America explores how technology executives can empower their teams to become the architects of tomorrow’s business and the creative engine rooms that power their companies. In preparation for a potential downturn, technology executives must also become personal coaches for adapting to the ever-changing technology landscape. The Forum will also recognize Forrester’s Technology Awards North American companies that have successfully implemented customer-focused technology strategies to meet rapidly changing customer needs. The customer-focused company reports revenue growth 2.5 times that of its competitors.

Notable event sessions include:

Matthew Guarini, vice president and senior research director at Forrester. “So today’s technology executives have a unique opportunity to shape their company’s vision and drive its growth. We provide leaders with powerful, adaptive and creative technology strategies.”

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special sessions. You will also have access to some special programs such as the Women’s Leadership Forum. The Executive Leadership Exchange is a dedicated program for C-level leaders. and some talent management sessions. Digital attendees have access to all conference sessions and sponsors through the event platform.

About Forester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the world’s most influential research and advisory firms. We help technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales and product leaders harness their customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s exclusive research, consulting, and events, leaders around the world can work boldly to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are based on his annual survey of over 700,000 consumers, business leaders and technology leaders around the world. Rigorous and objective research methods, including Forrester Wave ratings. 70 million real-time feedback votes. and the shared wisdom of our clients.

Media Contact: Ira Kantor Spokesperson Forrester Research, Inc.[email protected]

source forester

