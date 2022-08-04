Nothing Phone 1 review: Android with transparent back and funky lights | Smartphone





The Phone 1 is the first smartphone from British tech startup Nothing, led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. .

But the company behind the funky Ear 1 earbuds isn’t a flashy top-spec phone. Priced at $399 ($749 AUD), it appears to compete directly with more affordable models such as Samsung’s mid-range A-series and Google’s Pixel 6a. It does so while offering something unique: a series of white LED strips scattered across the back of the clear glass create patterns of light called glyphs.

Five separate light bars flash and pulse with 10 different ringtone and notification sounds and vibration patterns to indicate charging status when the phone is connected.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/ Guardian

With different light patterns, you can see who is calling, which app is notifying you, or different types of notifications from the same app without looking at the screen. For example, you can set up one pattern for your work emails and one pattern for your personal emails in Gmail, but unfortunately it can’t distinguish between messages from different contacts. No, only calls.

The glyphs and transparent back add a bit of interest to the rather understated design. With its recycled aluminum sides and flat OLED screen, it looks so much like Apple’s phones that multiple people ask if they have an iPhone 13. Money: It’s big, bright, crisp, and super smooth thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

specification

Screen: 6.55 inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED (402ppi)

Processor: Snapdragon 778G Plus

RAM: 8 or 12GB

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Operating System: Android 12 with Nothing OS

Camera: 50MP main and ultra-wide, 16MP selfie

Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, wifi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and GNSS

Water resistance: IP53 (waterproof)

Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm

Weight: 193.5g

Nimble mid-range chip The phone supports wired charging up to 33W, reaching 100% in just over an hour, but doesn’t come with a power adapter. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The phone is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chip, perfectly capable of everyday use, and the interface and apps are pretty snappy.

However, it falls short of the raw performance of top-of-the-line chips.This is most noticeable when processing images, and the camera’s lens switching is slow after taking a picture.Apple’s iPhone SE and Google’s Only mid-range phones with top-spec chips such as the Pixel 6a will perform noticeably better for the price.

Battery life is good, lasting around 38 hours between charges, including 2 hours on 5G, on par with most top devices. You probably need to charge it once a day.

Sustainability The phone is made from recycled aluminum and plastic and has a premium look and feel not often found in mid-range smartphones.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

None rated the battery for at least 800 full charge cycles while retaining at least 80% of its original capacity. Phone 1s are generally serviceable in the UK and can be replaced without the battery.

Phone 1 is made from 100% recycled aluminum and over 50% of the plastic parts are bio-based or made from recycled materials. The company will release the mobile phone’s environmental impact report, which in CO2 equivalent he says has a carbon footprint of 58.5Kg.

There are also some custom features in the Nothing OS quick settings panel, and there are no plans to add more, such as integration with Tesla cars.This allows you to remotely unlock the door. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Phone 1 comes with a stripped-down version of Android 12 called Nothing OS. It offers all the features you’d expect, but without the bloat of duplicate apps, which is good because it mostly relies on what’s provided by Google.

The interface is sprinkled with a touch of dot-matrix nostalgia in widgets, typefaces, and logos, along with custom wallpapers and a voice recorder app with a futuristic record player-like interface. It’s attractive without being too extreme.

The company will provide major Android updates for three years and security fixes every two months for a total of four years. That’s decent, but it’s a year shorter than competing devices from Google and Samsung, and well behind Fairphone’s and Apple’s six to seven years of support.

We didn’t have a smooth and stable OS, but we ran into a few minor bugs, some of which were fixed during our testing period, so I have no doubt that these remaining issues will be resolved. After restoring the phone from a cloud backup, the auto-rotation between portrait and landscape orientation didn’t work, nor did the glyph lights that indicate Google Assistant activity. Setting up the phone without restoring data solved the problem.

Camera The camera app is easy to use and very similar to other Android smartphone camera apps, which is why many people are familiar with it.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The back of the Phone 1 has a clean and simple lens lineup with only two 50 megapixel cameras, one regular camera and one ultrawide, labeled as a mid-range phone for marketing purposes There are no additional garbage macro or monochrome cameras commonly found in .

Both cameras are excellent value for money. The main camera generally produces the best images with good color balance and detail. Viewing photos at full size can sometimes lack a bit of sharpness and detail, and getting sharp shots in low light can be a little difficult. The camera can oversaturate some parts of the image, such as the red flowers that have lost all definition and are mostly glowing.

The phone doesn’t have a telephoto camera, but the digital zoom produces a usable image at 2x and is riddled with artifacts at around 5x. Instead of using a flash, you can illuminate the glyph at night to create a fill light. It’s novel, but it does produce a blue tint to the image.

Video recording was solid for the money, but only up to 4K at 30 frames per second instead of the increasingly common 60.

Overall, the Phone 1 is able to produce very good images, beating out many mid-range rivals, but not standing in the way of the best.

The under-screen optical fingerprint scanner is fast and accurate. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The GuardianPrice

Nothing Phone 1 is priced at $399 (AU$749) with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, $449 (AU$799) with 8 GB and 256 GB, and $499 ($849) with 12 GB and 256 GB and is available in black or white depending on model. model.

For comparison, the Google Pixel 6a is $399, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is $399, the Fairphone 4 is $499, and the Apple iPhone SE is $419.

verdict

Phone 1 is a very well executed first attempt at a smartphone from Nothing.

Its design is distinctive on the back and otherwise simple. You may not like the iPhone-like look, but the recycled aluminum sides certainly make it look more premium than the competitive mid-range price might suggest.

The glyph lights on the back are certainly novel and eye-catching, but it’s hard to remember which pattern is the hardest, so I usually avoid putting the phone face down to prevent scratches. But it’s good to see something different and fun.

Despite some weird bugs that are due to be fixed, the Android software isn’t satisfactorily bloated, making the phone a better experience. Battery life is pretty good too. His promised four years of software updates are good, but not the best. Also, nothing succeeds in meeting unguaranteed commitments to new entrants.

Competition from rivals such as Google’s excellent Pixel 6a is very stiff, but compared to many boring mid-range phones, the 399 Nothing Phone 1 stands out.

Pros: Novel back design, Glyph Light is something different, good screen, decent performance, solid battery life, recycled aluminum, bloat-free Android 12, competitive price.

Cons: No optical zoom, only 4 years of security updates, splash resistance, and very few unknowns.

The back design, which reveals the wireless charging coil, screws, and other details, is the Phone 1’s standout feature.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian and other reviews

