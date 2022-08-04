Microsoft Teams is now fully optimized for Macs with M1 or M2 chips.





Microsoft has created a native version of the Microsoft Teams client for Macs with M1 or M2 chips. The software giant has developed a native Apple silicon version of Microsoft Teams. This includes performance benefits for Mac users with the latest M1 or M2 chips and will be rolling out over the next few months.

For Mac users, this means a significant performance boost, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience, even when using multiple high-definition monitors during calls and meetings. said Anupam Pattnaik, member of the Microsoft Teams product marketing team. in a blog post.

Teams on Apple Silicon is a highly requested feature

Existing versions of Microsoft Teams run as regular apps using Apples Rosetta 2 emulation, and native support for Teams on Apple Silicon is a highly requested feature. All Mac users of Teams will eventually be automatically upgraded to this new app update, but the rollout will be over months instead of days or weeks.

Pattnaik said the general availability (GA) version of the native Teams app on Macs with Apple silicon will roll out to customers in stages over the next few months. If you don’t want to wait for the update to hit your machine, it’s available in beta for a few months now.

The native version of Microsoft Teams for Apple Silicon comes almost two years after Microsoft released native versions of Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and OneNote for the M1 Mac.

