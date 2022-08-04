Google may no longer have goals for the calendar goals feature





This feature will be retired in favor of recurring appointment reminders

Google regularly experiments with apps and services, sometimes combining them like it recently did with Hangouts. The company also has a reputation for tinkering with in-app features, sometimes deprecating long-enjoyed features. It’s a “goal” feature.

Calendar is a multi-purpose app that recently integrated with Google Workspace. Since 2016, we’ve also added the ability to track “goals”.

As the name suggests, users can set “goals” they want to achieve, and Calendar can set customizable reminders depending on how often they want to work towards them and how much time they want to spend on them. and what time of the day.

If you just discovered this feature or have been an avid user for years, some lines of code in the latest Google Calendar APK (version 2022.30.2) bring bad news. I found a deprecated prompt suggesting that the goal is no longer part of the app.

The goal will soon be removed from your calendar

Going further in the code, Google makes it clear that if you create a goal, you’ll still see blocks of time on your calendar, but the reminder won’t repeat. This code also shows a workaround proposed by Google. You can create recurring events instead of goals.

Goal Alternative Details

create an event instead

Google’s retirement of the Goals feature is another step in rebuilding Calendar into a workspace-focused service, delegating other seemingly personal tasks to other apps like Assistant and Google Tasks. To do. That said, it could be weeks before Google Calendar’s “goals” feature ends, as the banners are found in the code rather than the user-facing interface.

