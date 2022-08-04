Continued investment in technology infrastructure reaffirms commitment to innovation





Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venues use best-in-class equipment to further future proof their private events.

The International Convention Center Sydney (ICC Sydney) has expanded and upgraded its technology inventory and enhanced its world-class event delivery capabilities with a A$1.53 million investment in new industry-leading audiovisual (AV) equipment.

Backed by an award-winning team of AV experts, the investment enhances ICC Sydney’s comprehensive, high-tech event delivery solution, using state-of-the-art equipment such as 32K lumen laser projectors, vision processing and control. to meet the demand for in-person events. , projection screens, laptops, foldback monitors, cameras, audio and lighting consoles, radio microphones, movable light fixtures, drapes. This investment builds on the venue’s recently expanded range of 1.9mm pitch modular and customizable LED screens.

ICC Sydneys CEO Geoff Donaghy said the venue team is committed to improving the event experience by implementing innovative solutions.

ICC Sydney was built to accommodate the changing architecture of conferences. Through this investment, we have evolved our event delivery capabilities to deliver even better, world-class service to our diverse network of clients and visitors. Our team members take great pride in presenting customized and seamless technical solutions, and the latest venue enhancements will support this ongoing quest for excellence.

Brian Nash, Director of Audiovisual Services at ICC Sydney, said the team’s expertise combined with the additional equipment keeps the venue at the forefront of the industry and continually sets new benchmarks for delivering events. said.

Innovation is in our DNA. ICC Sydney reaffirms its commitment to supporting client success through the events it offers daily, with significant progress on its already massive equipment inventory managed by an exceptional team of passionate, experienced and agile staff To do.

We are committed to creating the perfect in-person event experience to spark the imagination and want every visitor to be impressed every time they attend an event at ICC Sydney. Mr Nash said ICC Sydney will also continue to drive successful results by supporting the next generation of technical professionals with vocational training.

People are at the heart of running an event successfully here at ICC Sydney. We bring together the best technical directors, project managers and operators to continue working with an unrivaled range of vision, lighting, audio, studio and draping infrastructure.

“In addition to the learning and development opportunities available to our teams through ICC Sydneys Academy of Extraordinary, we are pleased to announce that we recently worked with a vocational education provider to host seven AV trainees as part of our first Professional Growth Training Program. I’m proud of it,” said Nash. .

Donaghy added that ICC Sydney’s continued enhancement of AV and technology products and services reaffirms the venue’s reputation on the global stage.

As we welcome the return of local, national and international events, we are proud to further strengthen Sydney’s position as one of the world’s most desirable business event destinations. He said that by working with the latest technology and the best talent in the industry, the future possibilities for business and entertainment events are endless.

The investment in the new technology infrastructure builds on the success the venue’s Association of International Convention Centers (AIPC) Innovation Awards have awarded ICC Sydney in recognition of its Connect Hub service.

