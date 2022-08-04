Ulta Beauty Launches Digital Innovation Fund Prisma Ventures





Ulta Beauty became the latest retailer to launch a venture capital arm after announcing a new digital innovation fund on Wednesday. The fund, called Prisma Ventures, has allocated $20 million for digital innovation in the beauty sector, according to a company press release. The fund will invest in emerging technology startups that “seek to shape the future of online and in-store experiences by unlocking new technologies that drive greater discovery, personalization and convenience.” This includes partnering with early-stage startups, mostly series seed and series A technology companies, included in his next four “innovation” pillars.

Personalized, data-driven technology. Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Metaverse. Custom beauty products and in-store services powered by technology. and social commerce.

Ulta’s said: “We develop lasting relationships with startups, welcome them into our ecosystem, co-create and experiment in ways that leverage each other’s expertise, and ultimately leverage our resources to develop retail and set out to imagine and re-imagine the future of beauty.” His chief digital officer, Prama Bhatt, said:

Total Retail’s view: Ulta unofficially launched Prisma Ventures during the company’s Investor Day 2021. Since then, the beauty retailer has partnered with and invested in various start-ups, including Haut.ai, Adeptmind, Revea, LUUM and Restyle. So far, these investments have “enabled greater personalization and diagnostics within Ulta Beauty’s digital skin and hair experience,” the company reports in a press release.

Ulta, which owns the largest beauty store chain in the United States, recently joined the list of big beauty companies adding VC components or leaning toward technology acquisitions. For example, L’Oreal Group acquired his AR beauty tech company Modiface in 2018, and its VC, Bold, has invested in various beauty tech startups.

And beauty companies aren’t the only ones raising venture capital. The Home Depot and Chipotle also announced funding this year. This growing trend shows that retailers are interested in investing in startups to improve their digital capabilities, stand out from the competition, and infuse innovation into their business practices.

