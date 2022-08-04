2022: Bhargavi Govardhanam ’23 Releases Diabetes Management App on Google Play Store





Bhargavi Govardhanam is an MSc Computer Science student from Hyderabad, India.

Android users can now monitor their glucose levels, exercise, carbohydrate intake, and medication records with a new mobile app. This is thanks to his UMass Dartmouth Master of Computer Science student.

Bhargavi Govardhanam 23 recently published DiaFriend, a research project of Assistant Professor Peeranuch LeSeures to support the development of a patient-centered diabetes application for self-management support in people with type 2 diabetes in Portugal. The application prototype was funded by his Pilgrim Fund Seed Grants from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth School of Nursing and Health Sciences, and is an easy-to-use, user-centric application with no premium his membership or advertising.

Contribution to local communities

I’ve worked on healthcare projects before, but I’ve never worked on a project that has such a direct impact on a client. I would be really happy if my work was used for medical treatment and helped people. Multiple members of my family are doctors, so it’s great to be able to use my strengths in coding to impact the medical industry in my own way.

A study by Professor LeSeures found that citizens of Portuguese descent, who make up a large South Coast demographic, often have poor access to health services and medical care. DiaFriend is easy for anyone to use, but we made sure to include the staples of the Portuguese diet in our calorie and carbohydrate counters.

Many apps exist for this purpose, but often have too many options, requirements, or advertisements to confuse and frustrate users who just want to track their food intake. Rather than serving the community, especially the South Coast’s underserved population.

make a difference

Originally from Hyderabad, India, Bhargavi has worked in web development in teams before, but it was his first time developing a mobile application prototype, working independently, and using Flutter, Google’s new UI software. It was an experience.

Creating a mobile app typically requires a full team of designers, developers, testers, and project managers working full time. If he is alone and only given 10 hours a week to work on a project, consider a simple task requiring multiple pages of code, such as reshaping a logo, to be a full day’s work. I can.

Funding for my work on the app ended in March and the project was not yet complete, but it was for a noble cause and I kept working on it, helping people and making a difference. I wanted to make it live so I could do it. Bhagavi said. In late April he announced DiaFriend at UMassDs Share Your Research Series and in June he was able to publish the app on the Google Play store.

During an introduction to the app, a student with Portuguese grandparents said he had tried other apps to monitor his health and lifestyle, but quickly became dissatisfied and quit. said DiaFriend is exactly the type of app they were looking for. It was the best feedback I could get as it meant the app served its purpose!

LeSeure was very impressed with Bhargavis’ front-end development skills and ability to make the screen display very modern and attractive. He worked closely with his collaborator, Shelley Zhang, to better understand Flutter and develop the app.

jack of all trades

Bhargavi, who also works as a student assistant for digital systems in the university library and as a graduate assistant for the Office of Research Administration, has a web development team of 100 people to support web pages for AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Walgreens and Walmart. I’ve been working , but I believe that this mobile app development has provided me with valuable lessons and experience not only in process and project management, but also in new technologies.

Creating this app was a great learning experience for me. I learned about new technologies in Flutter and an overview of the development process. This helps improve management skills when working in teams, said Bhargavi. I also had offers from multiple employers, which opened up a wide variety of opportunities.

We hope to continue creating more apps in the future. Today, where there are websites, there are mobile apps and vice versa. Being able to develop both makes me a more valuable asset to my employer.

what’s next?

The DiaFriend prototype is designed to be used as a building block for many other applications across domains. While working on other projects for his master’s degree, Bhargavi plans to code his DiaFriend for his Apple App Store in his spare time. This project means a lot to her, and she wants to make help accessible to as many people as possible. .

Anyone who is Portuguese, diabetic or otherwise can download DiaFriend from the Google Play Store and start monitoring their consumption and activity levels.

College of Engineering, College of Engineering – Home, Date: Year 2022, Degree Type MS, Department College of Engineering, Departments Computer Information Science, Departments : Directory Computer and Information Science Dept, Features Student Research, News and Public Information, Research, STEM , UMassD – Women at Home, STEM

