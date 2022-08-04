Pinterest Stocks Soar, Investors Can Take Advantage of Tech Innovation





Pinterest rose 11.6% on Tuesday after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it was Pinterest’s biggest investor as advertising costs slumped and earnings soared New creative social media app Shuffles in development Pinterest’s share price is also trending after reports that it was.

Pinterest shares rose after Monday’s bell, opening Tuesday trading about 19% higher than Monday’s closing price. The stock finally ended Tuesday with him up 11.6%.

There are three possible reasons behind Pinterest’s surge:

First, Pinterest kicked off the week with its Q2 2022 earnings report. Revenue and profit were lower than expected, but share increased with more users than expected.

Also on Monday, activist investor Elliott Management released a statement confirming that the company is the social media giant’s largest investor.

And finally, a Pinterest spokesperson confirmed that a social thrash mood board app, Shuffle, is in the works.

All of these announcements come as Pinterest’s new CEO, Bill Ready, prepares to innovate with new strategies and products to pave new avenues for growth. If investor sentiment (Eliot in particular) is any indication, he’s off to a promising start.

Pinterest Stock Rise in Mixed Earnings Report

Pinterest withdrew its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 after the market closed on Monday. This is the first earnings since CEO Bill Ready took over from his Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann in late June.

According to the press release, Pinterest revenue grew 9% year-over-year. (Ready says growth would have been as high as 10% for him if it weren’t for foreign exchange fluctuations.) Still, this growth was below expectations, with revenue of $667 million, less than expected. was his $667 million. Adjusted EPS also underperformed, coming in at just 11 cents versus the expected 18 cents.

But it was Pinterest’s user base numbers that surprised Wall Street. Global monthly active users fell 5% year-over-year to 433 million, but analysts expect him to drop even sharper to 431 million. This better-than-expected performance sent Pinterest’s stock skyrocketing in aftermarket trading.

Pinterest’s Q2 results reflect recent efforts by social media companies to pivot away from ad-spending models toward shopping and e-commerce. (A fitting move from the new CEO, who previously headed Google’s commerce division.)

This new strategy could help Pinterest in the future as advertisers are cutting their spending significantly. (Meta, Snap, and Twitter also reported similar findings in their recent earnings reports.)

Finance chief Todd Morgenfeld reports that the digital advertising environment will continue to be challenging. And it’s this weakened ad spend alongside a stronger dollar that underpins Pinterest’s weak mid-single-digit earnings growth forecast for the third quarter.

Despite Pinterest’s recent underperformance, Ready seems confident it can strengthen the company’s outlook. In a statement, Pinterest said it is uniquely positioned to tackle open questions in the industry, capitalize on long-term digital commerce trends, and help people move from inspiration to realization.

Elliott Investment Management Endorses Pinterest Play

Pinterest shares also received good news on Monday, after activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management revealed that it is Pinterest’s largest shareholder. Not only that, but the investor is enthusiastic about his CEO and current direction of the digital pinboard company.

In a statement after Pinterest announced its second quarter results, Elliott said: As a market-leading platform at the intersection of social media, search and commerce, Pinterest is uniquely positioned in the advertising and shopping ecosystem, and CEO Bill Ready is the right leader. Oversee the next phase of Pinterest’s growth.

Elliotts’ position continues even after Pinterest’s growth has waned post-Covid. Pinterest’s stock has fallen nearly 39% this year due to financial and user declines. Still, Elliott’s investment suggests the company sees the plunge as an overreaction or at least an easy fix.

Distinguished Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg said:

So far, Elliott has not disclosed the exact size of its stake. But he did in July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Elliott had more than 9% of his share on Pinterest. Elliott also has substantial stakes in PayPal, eBay, Twitter and AT&T.

A new way to shuffle

If you’ve used Pinterest, you know it’s a great place to shop for crafts and gather artistic inspiration. But Pinterest’s newest (potential) service is meant to help users get creative in-house.

Pinterest recently quietly started the development phase of its new iOS app, Shuffles. This social app and mood board helps users create their own collages. The final product can be saved, shared, browsed and even remixed by other users.

According to the App Store description, users can create collages using their own photos, take new photos with the app, or crop objects from existing images. The app offers various editing tools to rotate, layer, resize, and animate your project.

Shuffle is invite-only for now, but you can sign up for the waiting list from the home screen. A Pinterest spokesperson confirmed the app’s existence. However, it was unable to provide any details regarding its release or monetization plans.

Social Media and Innovation: The Crowded Frontline

As a social media app that fosters artistic collaboration, Shuffles seems like a natural next step for Pinterest. While the company has not specifically announced future plans for the app, he has confirmed that the app is the brainchild of his internal idea incubator, TwoTwenty.

Launched last November, TwoTwenty encourages experimentation and new ideas to fuel innovation. In particular, Pinterest hopes TwoTwenty can help transition the company from just a pinboard of ideas to an e-commerce-based creativity giant.

This department consists of teams responsible for researching, prototyping and testing new ideas to see what catches the attention of consumers and internally. As Pinterest confirmed, Shuffle is just one of many ideas flying around in think tanks.

Other tech giants in the social media space and elsewhere, such as Metas NPE Team, Microsofts Garage, and Googles Area 120, have experimented with similar think tanks in recent years. Even Adobe has joined the action, releasing an upgrade to its Creative Cloud last year. A suite to make the product more social.

In both cases the goal is simple. Driving innovation and being at the forefront of technology and social media. Successful companies are positioned to move beyond monopolizing market share and profitable but capricious advertising revenue models to more consumer-driven solutions.

Landscape is a real product advantage, just a detail.

Pinterest Stocks: An Investment You Might Like?

As social media companies like Pinterest continue to innovate, their products will become more valuable to consumers and more beneficial to developers. The stock may rebound as Pinterest leans heavily into e-commerce and develops new ways (and apps) to drive ad spend.

A return to Pinterest could be good news for investors.

Unfortunately, there is no definite way to predict the future of Pinterest or any other stock. Luckily, Q.ai removes uncertainty from the decision-making process and makes the process easier.

Our Emerging Tech Kit allows you to invest in emerging and innovative technologies without the hassle of conducting extensive research and the risks associated with managing investments on your own.

Download Q.ai today to access AI-powered investment strategies. After depositing $100, add another $50 to your account.

