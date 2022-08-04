Google adds new Asian-owned tag to business listings in Search and Maps





Google is adding new options to help users support Asian-owned businesses, with new Asian-owned attributes available within their Google My Business profile.

As you can see in the video, the new Asian-owned attribute adds a badge to its business display in both Search and Maps. This helps guide users trying to support minority-owned businesses in their decision-making.

Google added business identity attributes earlier this year. As you can see in this example, it already includes tags for women and LGBTQ owned brands (full list of options here).

Tags are optional and available only to businesses located in the United States. However, we can provide a simple means to facilitate support. Companies and products that apply the tag are also eligible to appear on Google pages that highlight brands with specific identity attributes.

And now we also have Asian-owned signifiers, adding to this ability to support. It may be related.

And many Asian companies actually need support.

According to Google:

Over the past two years, COVID-related small business closures and targeted violence have reinforced the importance and impact of alliances, highlighting how important it is to help historically marginalized communities, including those in Asia. It was emphasized that there was

In fact, research shows that race-based attacks against Asian Americans have increased significantly over the past two years, from an average of 8.1 per year before 2020 to 81.5 since then, 11 times the previous average. That’s it.

This is a trend that cannot be overlooked or ignored. This is why it’s an important update from the search giant.

In addition to this, Google is also expanding its training and support programs for Asian-owned businesses.

For the past few years, Grow with Google has partnered with the United States Pan-Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) to help grow small Asian-owned businesses. To date, we have helped over 20,000 Asian companies expand their digital skills through workshops focused on topics such as e-commerce tools, design thinking for entrepreneurs, and decision-making using analytics. rice field.

In addition to this, Grow with Google is now launching an expansion program to provide assistance to an additional 10,000 Asian-owned SMEs, acquiring critical digital skills to meet changing consumer demands and activities. We will help you to do so.

Again, as Google points out, Asian businesses have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and this is an important addition, as ambient anxiety is tied to the virus’ origins. As a society, we may seem beyond this kind of misguided criticism, but these days, even if we’d like to think otherwise, we’re finding that there are still large disparities. is shown.

These new badges are a small step to support minority-owned businesses, but they could go a long way in raising awareness and spurring stronger support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialmediatoday.com/news/google-adds-new-asian-owned-tag-for-business-listings-in-search-and-maps/628810/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos