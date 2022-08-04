Election rules for UK leaders have changed over security concerns.Tech Talk & Innovation





LONDON (AP) Britain’s ruling Conservative Party said Wednesday it had delayed sending ballots for the leadership election after being warned by British intelligence services about the danger of fraud.

Ballots were due to be mailed earlier this week to some 180,000 party members who will elect the new leaders of the party and country.

The party decided to increase security based on the advice of the National Cyber ​​Security Center, part of the UK’s electronic espionage agency GCHQ.

The party intended to allow members to vote online or by mail ballot until the polls closed on September 2. Until the voting closed on September 2, the party had the option to change their vote. there is. or by mail.

Members must receive their ballot packs by August 11, he said.

The National Cyber ​​Security Center said it had provided advice to Conservatives on security considerations for online leadership votes, but did not provide details of the advice. , reported that it was done in response to concerns about the voting process’s vulnerability to hackers, not due to any specific threat from a group or nation state.

Jamie McCall, a cybersecurity expert at the Royal United Service Institute, a defense think tank, said it was unlikely that Russia would try to directly interfere in the tug-of-war. Both contestants are strong supporters of Ukraine.

But he said the election could be targeted by people who just want to play a little prank.

Members of the Tory Party are choosing between Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The winner will be announced on September 5th and will automatically become Prime Minister. The new leaders won’t have to meet voters face-to-face until the next general election, which is scheduled to take place by 2024.

Sunak’s supporters hope the postponement will give him time to close the gap with front-runner Truss, who led in party polls and had the support of several prominent ministers. there is

Snak is running as an experienced minister who can guide the country through the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He accuses Truss of peddling fairy tales with promises of tax cuts within weeks of taking office. Sunak argues it is essential to control inflation first

But he has faced backlash from some Conservatives for resigning from Johnson’s cabinet last month.

Follow all AP articles on British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson.

