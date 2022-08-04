Nearly perfect, not thanks to sound quality – Review Geek





Rating: 8/10 ? 1 – Totally hot garbage 2 – Slightly lukewarm garbage 3 – Very flawed design 4 – Some pros, lots of cons 5 – Acceptable imperfections 6 – Worth buying on sale Good enough 7 – Great, but not best in class 8 – Great, with footnotes 9 – Shut Up And Take My Money 10 – Absolute Design Nirvana

Price: $200

Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

The all-new Pixel Buds Pro are packed with cool features like long battery life, hands-free Google Assistant, and finally ANC mode. They offer a truly exclusive experience, but at $200, you have to be okay with the slightly underwhelming sound quality.

Impressive ANC and Clarity modes All-day battery life Hands-free Google Assistant Bluetooth multipoint support Very comfortable design Drawbacks Only AAC and SBC codecs that scoop mid-range frequencies and lack energy and punch Some features are Does not work with iPhones Custom EQ and Spatial Audio not available at launch Comfortable design, easy pairing process Earbud weight: 0.22 oz each Case weight: 1.76 oz (2.2 oz with earbuds) Earbuds IPX rated : IPX4 Case IPX Rating: IPX2 Fast Pairing: Yes

After implementing some questionable design choices with the Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A, it looks like Google has finally straightened out. “Na” design. They are very comfortable as the buds are like “slots” in the ear rather than hanging from the tip of the ear canal.

And the Pixel Buds Pro’s IPX4 splash resistance rating is good enough for gym use (unless you sweat like Jordan Peele). Thanks to the tapered design, the earbuds won’t fall off or slide on the floor during exercise. At least, that’s my experience. Google only includes 3 sizes of eartips, so your mileage may vary.

But honestly, I was more impressed with the pairing process. With Android Fast Pairing, your phone will automatically detect your Pixel Buds Pro and ask if you want to use them. There’s also a pairing button on the back of the charging case, much more responsive than pairing I’ve used with other earbuds. Pairing your Pixel Buds pro with your new device takes seconds.

And that pairing button can only be used once or twice. Pixel Buds Pro support Multipoint Bluetooth, the ability to automatically switch the earbuds between two devices. For example, if I’m listening to music on my laptop and a call comes in, the earbuds switch to the phone. I found this feature to be a bit hit or miss, but it’s better than nothing. This means you can store two Bluetooth connections on your Pixel Buds Pro.

Impressive ANC and Transparency Mode Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek ANC and Transparency: Yes, but not adjustable

One of the big selling points of the Pixel Buds Pro (at least if you’re a Google fan) is that they’re the first Google earbuds with ANC. To be honest, I wasn’t expecting much from this feature. I thought Google couldn’t do active noise cancellation, but I was wrong.

When I first shoved the Pixel Buds Pro into my ears, I had to do a double take. ANC is very effective when sitting indoors. Road noise, fans, air conditioning units disappear, and some high-frequency noises (such as the clink of silverware) are also attenuated by Google’s algorithms. I’ve certainly heard a few times that ANC messed up. Apple’s ANC is still the winner, but Google has something great here.

The transparency mode also exceeds expectations. You can definitely wear these earbuds while working at the grocery store or walking downtown. However, it would be nice to be able to adjust the intensity of the transparency mode (which Sony earbuds do). I don’t want the clarity mode to push the sound of the range hood into my ears when I’m cooking. I just need to hear if someone is trying to get my attention.

But the audio quality is poor Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek Drivers: Custom 11mm dynamic drivers Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Microphones: Total 6 microphones with voice accelerometer and wind mesh

Unfortunately the sound quality falls short of my expectations. The Pixel Buds Pro don’t have a lot of energy, punch, or clarity. Vocals sound muddy, drums are loud but flat, and treble-heavy sounds (such as cymbals and very jerky guitars) don’t have enough sparkle. The stereo soundscape is also a bit narrow, which may be the result of sub-heavy sounds.

To my ears, it sounds like Google bumped up a small band of sub-bass and high frequencies. Taking an educated guess, I would say that there is a positive drop at the upper end of the frequency spectrum, with intermediate frequencies cut from about 200Hz to 1,500Hz.

This kind of “U-shaped” or “smiley face” curve can provide a very fun and energetic sound when done right, but Google’s implementation is lackluster. The company also includes an “adaptive EQ” mode in these earbuds. This is supposed to enhance clarity when in noisy environments. But that seems to exaggerate the curves of the “smiley face” (by the way, if you have an iPhone, you’ll need to use your Android device to enable his Adaptive EQ.)

Google sells the Pixel Buds Pro in black, red, gray, and green.Google

And to my surprise, the Pixel Buds Pro only support AAC and SBC audio codes. The AAC codec can provide high quality sound, but the lack of aptX support seems like a missed opportunity, especially for Android users who might listen to Tidal or other sources that can provide audio at aptX grade bitrates. It seems

I don’t think the Pixel Buds Pro sound bad, but the sound quality doesn’t match the price. For what it’s worth, these earbuds don’t experience the dropouts of previous Pixel Buds.

Additionally, according to Google, custom EQ settings and Spatial Audio will be coming in the coming months. I doubt these features will change his Pixel Buds Pro completely, but they definitely open the door to improved audio quality.

Intuitive and responsive touch controls

Control method: Capacitive touch (tap, hold, swipe) In-ear detection: Yes

Using the controls on wireless earbuds is usually a nightmare. But Google has done another great job. Pixel Buds Pro are responsive, customizable, and have an amazingly wide set of controls. Tap to pause audio, double tap to skip tracks, long press to launch ANC or Google Assistant, and swipe to adjust volume.

All of these controls are customizable. Notably, Google lets you turn on on-ear detection that automatically pauses music and videos when you remove the Pixel Buds Pro from your ears. (However, the iPhone user must enable this feature on her Android device first.)

We found the controls on the Pixel Buds Pro to be very responsive and precise. Honestly, I’m amazed that the swipe gesture works so accurately. My only issue is that the Pixel Buds Pro are a little clunky. Difficult to adjust the earbuds without activating the pause control. (But this is probably just a trade-off for such a low profile design.)

Now all these controls reduce the need to pull out the phone. But if you want to take things to the next level, you have to be a fan of Google Assistant.

Awesome Google Assistant integration

play video

Hands-free support: Yes, with wake word Touch control support: Yes, tap and hold assistant notification: Yes Real-time translation: Yes

In my opinion, the original Pixel Buds were most notable for their Google Assistant integration. The ability to make calls, compose messages, request songs, control smart devices, set reminders, and bring up maps from your earbuds is pretty cool. Especially if you can do it hands-free.

Google continues this Assistant integration with Pixel Buds Pro. And the results are pretty great. Say “Hey, Google” or press and hold the earbuds to summon your assistant. From there, you can use it just like using the assistant from your smartphone. You don’t need to use your smartphone much when you use the hands-free assistant.

I’m also a fan of how the Pixel Buds Pro handle notifications with Assistant. When you receive an important notification, your earbuds will chime and read a brief summary. Press and hold the earbuds to hear all notifications. For text messages, you can respond immediately. (You will only receive these notifications if Assistant is enabled.)

Also note that Google’s real-time translation works with Pixel Buds Pro. An impressive feature is that the interpreter’s voice echoes in your ear. That said, you have to pull out your smartphone to use this feature.

But the best thing about this Google Assistant integration has nothing to do with Assistant. That’s the Pixel Buds Pro’s incredible battery life.

Battery life that lasts an entire shift Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek Earbud Playtime: 11 hours (7 hours with ANC) Total playtime with case: 31 hours (20 hours with ANC) Charging: USB-C and Qi wireless charging Charging Cable Including: None

Apple AirPods last about 5 hours before being placed in the charging case. And it’s not that bad. But it’s not enough for a full day’s work, especially if you need to make phone calls (which consumes extra battery life). In this regard, the Pixel Buds Pro completely overwhelm Apple’s AirPods.

According to Google, the Pixel Buds Pro have 11 hours of playtime (7 hours with ANC). I’ve tested this claim against my better judgement, and it’s absolutely accurate.

Most people don’t wear their earbuds for 11 hours straight. But if you wear the earbuds while working, you’ll be very happy with this battery life. With Google Assistant, you can respond to messages, hear notifications, and skip tracks for entire shifts without using your smartphone. A very smart combination of features.

However, I’m surprised these $200 earbuds don’t come with a charging cable. But I think it makes sense. I’m sure we’ve all laid down some USB-C cables.

Also note that the Pixel Buds Pro support wireless charging. This is a fairly standard feature of high-end wireless earbuds, but it’s a nice feature nonetheless, especially since the Pixel Buds A didn’t have it.

App is simple but effective

I usually use Sony earphones. And I’m tired of Sony’s overly complicated earbuds app. So Google’s Pixel Buds app is a breath of fresh air.

The Pixel Buds app is bare-bones. No outlandish pictures or crazy animations. There are just a lot of settings. And that’s exactly what I’m looking for in an earbud app. It’s easy to customize controls, check your Pixel Buds Pro’s firmware, and perform other basic tasks.

In addition to some control options, the Pixel Buds app has a “fit test” to make sure the earbuds fit correctly. A proper fit not only improves the sound quality of the earbuds, but ANC blocks out as much noise as possible.

Only a few complaints here. First, the Pixel Buds app looks better on devices running Android 12 and above. I tested the Pixel Buds Pro primarily on the Galaxy S9, so I had an ugly experience. More importantly, the app is not available for iOS. An Android device is required to adjust the Pixel Buds Pro controls.

Bottom line: paying for great features, not audio quality He’s a freak. Haven’t tried the earphones yet.Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

The Pixel Buds Pro are worth their price, but not for the audio quality.

Interesting situation. He happily pays $200 for a pair of earbuds with these features, and I don’t think I’m the only one. However, audio quality falls short of competitors such as Jabra, Sony, Sennheiser and Apple.

So if you’re looking for the best audio quality possible, check out those brands. Must try.

Likes Impressive ANC and Clarity Modes All-day battery Hands-free Google Assistant Bluetooth multipoint support Very comfortable design Cons AAC and SBC codecs that scoop midrange frequencies and lack energy and punch Only some features do not work on iPhone Custom EQ and Spatial Audio are not available at launch

