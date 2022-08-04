EU Antitrust Enforcement Agencies Investigating Google Play Store – POLITICO





The European Commission’s antitrust enforcement agency is investigating Google’s app store rules, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Google’s rival had received a confidential questionnaire from Brussels investigating the billing terms and developer fees of the US tech giant Play Store. It is said that there is

Concerns about anti-competitive behavior need to be investigated across the EU, so the Dutch investigation into Google’s Play Store rules is likely to end to make way for an EU investigation, the official added. rice field. The UK competition watchdog has also conducted a public investigation into the Google Play Store.

Developer fees for accessing the Google Play Store can be as high as 30%, and developers have never been allowed to use another billing system to collect payments from users. did.

The European Commission declined to comment.

A Google spokesperson said Google is in discussions with the committee on a number of issues.

In late July, the company announced it would allow certain app developers to use an alternative billing system on the Play Store when accepting payments from European users, reducing developer fees. It was touted by Google as a first step towards complying with Block’s recently adopted groundbreaking rules for the digital economy, the Digital Markets Act. The rule establishes a broad set of prohibitions and obligations for some of the world’s largest technology companies, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

But some members of the European Commission are trying to work on enforcing the new regulations, but fear Google’s recent moves won’t be enough to keep them in line with the rules, they said. one said.

The DMA is expected to enter the EU rulebook in October of this year, and technology companies subject to the DMA are expected to comply in early 2024.

