Ulta Beauty Launches Emerging Tech Fund





Cosmetics and skincare retailer Ulta Beauty is looking to improve the online and in-store experience by launching a new $20 million innovation fund to invest in emerging technology start-ups.

According to a company press release on Wednesday (August 3), new Prisma Ventures will invest in tech startups working to improve the online and in-store experience.

The announcement comes on the heels of several recent new and expanded partnerships for Ulta as the company looks to expand its reach to its brands and customers.

The launch of Prisma Ventures is another way Ulta Beauty is leading innovation and delivering forward-thinking retail experiences, said Prama Bhatt, chief digital officer at Ulta Beauty, in a press release. increase. The fund believes it provides an opportunity for creative disruptors to move the industry forward.

We build lasting relationships with startups, welcome them into our ecosystem, collaborate and experiment in ways that leverage each other’s expertise, and ultimately leverage our resources. , set out to imagine and reimagine what’s next for retail and beauty.

Prisma Ventures combines Ultas scale and scale with agility and a singular focus on technology start-ups, adding new capital investment and expertise to its start-up portfolio. According to the press release, attendees will have access to the Ulta Beautys innovation team, consumer insights and in-market testing opportunities.

Since its announcement last year, Prisma Ventures has partnered with and invested in start-ups such as Haut.ai, Adeptmind, Revea, LUUM and ReStyle to bring greater personalization within Ulta Beauty’s digital skin and hair experience. and adding diagnostics.

RELATED: Honest Co, Ulta Expand Partnership

Earlier this week, Ulta expanded its partnership with Honest Beauty, the skincare and makeup brand founded by actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba, to more than 635 stores. Honest Beauty also partnered with Ulta to launch a new skincare line, the Honest Beauty Clearing Collection.

Also Read: Ulta Beauty Boosts Customer Experience, Shuffles Stores

In May, Ulta Beauty reports overall growth for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, with net sales of $2.3 billion for the three months ending April 30, up 21% from the same period in 2021 and equivalent sales increased 18% year-on-year. Year.

The company has raised its outlook for fiscal 2022 after a strong first quarter. Bolstered by first-quarter results, Ulta boosted its outlook for fiscal 2022, raising its net sales forecast to $9.35 billion from $9.05 billion.

For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe to our dailyRetail newsletter.

——————————

New PYMNTS Survey Finds 3 in 4 Consumers Have Strong Demand for Super Apps

Summary: A new study from PYMNTS, The Super App Shift: How Consumers Want To Save, Shop And Spend In The Connected Economy (in collaboration with PayPal), found 9,904 consumers across Australia, Germany, the UK and the US. We analyzed the responses from and showed a strong demand for a single multi-functional super app instead of having dozens of separate apps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/retail/2022/ulta-beauty-launches-emerging-tech-fund-to-boost-in-store-and-online-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos