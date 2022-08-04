Google Pixel 7 launch date leaked – and it’s coming soon





Google has already announced that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming this fall, but new leaks have surfaced revealing the exact pre-orders and launch dates for Google’s next flagship lineup.

According to Front Page Tech’s prominent informant Jon Prosser, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 6th with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launching on October 13th. Event on October 6th.

These release dates are earlier than expected, considering the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro officially launched on October 28th. Google has a track record of reliable phone releases, with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 6 launching in October and the Pixel 5 launching in September. 30. The tech giants change dates slightly, but Pixel phones usually launch around the same time.

Exclusive: Pixel 7 and 7 Pro available October 13 https://t.co/I7VBIEiwcq by @frontpagetechAugust 2, 2022

see next

To back up these claims, Prosser pointed to previous reports on Google’s previous Pixel launch dates. We hit the nail on the head by reporting that the Pixel 6 lineup would launch on his October 28th last August. With this in mind, there is reason to believe that the Pixel 7 will launch on October 13th.

Google Pixel 7 hype

There’s a lot to look forward to in Google’s upcoming flagship Pixel. Not only are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro priced similarly to the Pixel 6 lineup, which is expected to start at $599 and $899 respectively, but Google has also confirmed that it will feature the second-generation Tensor chip. .

Another leak revealed that we can also expect camera specs for the Pixel 7. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use the same 50MP GN1 main sensor and 12MP IMX381 ultrawide sensor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We’re big fans of sensors, but the real change could come in the software that the next-gen Pixel phones boast.

However, it looks like the Pixel 7 will get one upgrade: an 11MP selfie camera. This is similar to what is on the Pixel 6 Pro and is also used on the 7 Pro. Additionally, the 7 Pro is also expected to use Samsung’s 48MP GM1 telephoto lens instead of Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor.

There are also rumors of a third high-end Pixel smartphone, which is expected to have a completely different display than the 7 and 7 Pro. However, compared to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro already announced by Google at Google I/O 2022, there aren’t many details about this mystery model.

Only time will tell if Google’s Pixel 7 lineup arrives on October 13th. In the meantime, read our Pixel 6a review.

Today’s best Google Pixel 6 deals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laptopmag.com/news/google-pixel-7-launch-date-leaked-and-its-coming-very-soon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos