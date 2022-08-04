Shervin Pishevar on How Miami Became America’s Next Tech Hub





When most people think of technological innovation, and the companies and people who create it, they think of Silicon Valley. Or, for East Coasters, New York’s Silicon Alley. Mind may also travel to Austin, Texas, or Salt Lake City, but Forbes Midas, his four-time investor on his list, Shervin Pishevar, said Silicon Valley is I think it’s a way of thinking, not a place. And in that vein, Bienvenidos a Miami!

I believe in entrepreneurship as a movement and Miami is an experiment of the idea that we can create a tech hub anywhere in the world, [be] I’m happy to dive into some of these stories, Pishevar said in a recent interview. [situation] When [Miami] Mayor [Francis] Suarez, and we have a great mayor and leader and leadership who believe in this vision of Miami becoming a tech hub.

And for me, selfishly, I live in Miami now and have a lot of friends who moved and miss them. So it’s nice to see more of my friends. In fact, the creators and builders of the next great companies have actually moved to Miami in the past few years.

Miami has seen an explosion of funding for tech startups, especially in 2021. Through most of 2020, the region saw investments of $198 million to $460 million, followed by a surge of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. . 2021 has exploded with most markets and his M&A activity.

Pishevar is the managing director of Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s earliest venture capital firms, seeding more than 60 companies. Miami has a culture that reminds him of where he came from and all that is possible.

I was very inspired by Miami and its culture, its diversity, and indeed its immigrant refugee spirit. [being] Be open to new ideas, new beginnings, said Pishevar. The Cuban population here is very similar to my refugee background. I fled war and revolution with my family. So there are many commonalities and common threads in the cultures of those who came to Miami in search of a safe harbor.

And I wanted to bring some of Silicon Valley to Miami: innovation, resourcefulness, collaborative thinking. I attended the start-up his visa testimony in Congress. He said that Silicon Valley is not just a physical place, it’s an idea. And it went viral and spread all over the world.

Pishevar testified before Congress in 2011 advocating visas for foreign tech entrepreneurs. I am honored today to testify on behalf of the countless foreign entrepreneurs who want to do what I have been doing. In the United States, he said at the time.

And Pichevar isn’t the only one who moved to Miami, thinking it could become a startup incubator.

The list goes on. Pichevar said of the influx to Miami, amazing, amazing people. Angela Benton is back. She is one of the great African American entrepreneurs and the creator of the first African American incubator that has brought many top African American investors and entrepreneurs to Silicon Her Valley. , has returned to Miami in the last few years. And we are investors in her company.

It’s been amazing to see incredible talent coming in, and the energy in Miami is unbelievable.So if you joke with the mayor, it’s like every week is another week…it was NFT [non-fungible token] One week, then Tech Entrepreneur Week, then Miami Tech Week.And then there was F1 [Formula One], and was getting more and more excited each week. And I joked to the mayor that we need a Miami weekend. and he was laughing. He said I was definitely going to announce it.

Pishevar has long been an evangelist for Miami as a tech hub, turning a city known for its tourist attraction and art scene into a serious competitor for tech talent before moving to the Magic City in 2018. I’ve been trying.

We basically started talking about strategies for how to make Miami a tech hub. Pishevar remembered. Then I started experimenting with ideas like: Can we incubate a new company?Can we do here in Miami what we did in Silicon Valley?Ultimately he brought 50 people to Miami from the various companies we were incubating and investing in. I moved it.

I hosted a friend in Miami to show them what the city was like. And I helped beat Austin many times. He didn’t win every race, but he also started talking to the governor. [Ron] DeSantis, on these ideas of moving tech companies and entrepreneurs to Miami.

These ideas paid off as engineering and entrepreneurial talent flooded the city.

More and more people are on the move, Pichevar said.Magic number I think [venture capitalist] As Paul Graham put it, it’s like 10,000 developers moving into a city.[thats ] It’s like an important milestone. I think he moved over 2,000 engineers to Miami last year alone. So it’s not only a real entrepreneur, but also a skill set.

In addition to that, Miami and the Miami area have already existing local talent that we have hired and have access to. There are great universities like the University of Miami, FIU. [Florida International University], and others creating talent pipelines. And that engineering talent, that local tech talent, is also very diverse. And the movement of talent to Miami from all over the world is at this confluence.

Miami is clearly positioned as the new frontier as the United States seeks to expand its influence in global innovation. And with Shervin Pishevar in the lead, success is probably a good bet.

