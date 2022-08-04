5 strategies for retailers still struggling to switch to remote work — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Not all employees can go fully remote. They may not be mentally prepared to endure days without human interaction.

So set up regular video chats to keep an eye on your team. Your remote manager will build a support system for your retail team while also holding them accountable for their actions and performance.

You need to build trust and maintain transparency through open and frequent communication. Make sure your employees have a supportive and positive work environment.

Prioritize 1:1 time with your employees, provide the feedback you need, and answer calls whenever you need advice or suggestions.

One-on-one time gives team members the opportunity to address issues they are afraid to bring up in group meetings and cannot discuss elsewhere.

delegate work responsibilities

One of your main responsibilities as a team manager is to delegate work responsibilities and tasks.

Delegating tasks can be more difficult if you’re managing remote workers. You should have a detailed plan of everything that needs to be done. So identify the work and break it down into smaller tasks to make it easier for your team members.

You should set clear expectations about what counts as a completed task and delegate tasks to the appropriate team members.

Think about who is best suited for which project and update frequently. Use a task management tool if that helps. With task management tools, everyone knows what needs to be done.

Discuss everything with your team and provide them with all the resources and information they need. Schedule phone calls to contact you about progress and don’t forget to add deadlines to your retail projects.

include everyone

At each meeting, ask all team members to voice their thoughts and ideas.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be work related, but getting everyone involved makes them feel like they’re valued members of the retail company. Communication makes a team stronger.

Occasional face-to-face meetings with employees are essential to keeping them engaged and connected. When hiring new employees, you should consider training them in person to make them feel more welcome.

Also, use video chat meetings regularly. It may not be the same as face-to-face communication, but it is a simple and effective way to strengthen bonds and build better relationships.

Conclusion

Don’t worry about transitioning to remote work. With so many ways to communicate online and useful tools, you’ll find that working remotely can be fun, just like your retail team is in the office.

Working remotely has many benefits, and learning how to be more productive and manage your time better can help you realize all the benefits of a home office. Follow these tips to make working remotely fun.

