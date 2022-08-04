Adani Ropes Israeli Startup for 5G, AI, IoT Deployment





Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) for cooperation in innovation between Israeli companies and the Adani Group.

The IIA is Israel’s publicly funded agency that oversees innovation policy.

This cooperation deepens the existing partnerships that Adani already has in the country. Recently, Adani Group, through its port arm, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), acquired his 70% stake in Haifa Port, with Israeli partner Gadot Group owning 30% of it. I got

deepen the partnership

The MoU will lead to the creation of a state-of-the-art innovation platform, giving Adani companies access to technological solutions provided by Israeli start-ups and allowing selected innovation projects to be supported by partnerships, according to the statement. increase.

Under the terms of Israel’s industrial law and policy, the Adani Group screens and selects Israeli start-ups and other innovation companies that are developing new solutions in the technology sector. Approved projects are backed by the Adani Group and supported by the Israel Innovation Authority.

This collaboration spans climate change, cyber, AI, IoT, 5G and agriculture, all of which are Adani’s core businesses.

Adani Group Commitment

Karan Adani, CEO and Executive Director of APSEZ, said: The acquisition of Haifa Port demonstrates the Adani Group’s commitment to Israel. Israel Innovation His partnership with the Authority is a major step forward in deepening relationships within Israel, providing a platform to access the hundreds of cutting-edge technologies Israel continues to produce.

We offer the broadest sandbox for multiple B2B and B2C industries, from Adani to multiple tech companies in Israel. This is a classic match of supply and demand between his two countries, which have always shared a very strong bond, he said.

The MoU will open up different channels for modern technologies to enter India from Israel and help accelerate the digitization of several other organizations.

A Unique Opportunity for Israeli Companies

Commenting on the MoU signing, IIA CEO Dror Bin said:

With this MoU, the Israel Innovation Authority will provide Israel with a unique opportunity to co-develop, pilot and scale-up innovative technologies in collaboration with Adanis’ diverse businesses in areas such as renewable energy, AI and logistics. companies, he added. .

The Adani Group’s broader strategy is to provide a suite of services across its submarine and terrestrial cable networks, industrial-grade 5G connectivity, building the world’s largest industrial operations cloud, and its 400 million Establish an AI Center of Excellence for your class.

