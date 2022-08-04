Substantial impact of modest price controls on pharmaceutical innovation





Drug price controls in the U.S. Senate face dire warnings that such an approach would stifle innovation, cut off pipelines of new drugs, and cost lives down the road. Yes, and a slight decline in the global giant’s profits could have a serious impact on the supply of new drugs?

Small businesses produce more than half of all new drugs. But the high-cost drugs targeted by lawmakers are marketed by global giants. Many of them are so profitable that they return surplus profits to shareholders through share buybacks. Congress believes it can use some of these excess earnings to balance the federal budget or fight global warming with little risk to productivity.

The industry responds that eliminating excess returns through price controls will destroy the financial underpinnings of the innovation ecosystem.

investor’s dilemma

When companies large and small consider developing new treatments, they estimate future revenue based on the drug’s ability to reduce the cost of patient care. For example, Alzheimer’s disease costs $355 billion annually, which is expected to rise to $1 trillion annually by 2050. Over 10 years he’s $1 billion and he’s $3 billion. Despite these odds, there are 143 drugs in clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease.

What would an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease be worth? Even $50 billion in net savings over $300 billion a year would be a good deal for the country. But is it feasible with price control Humira, currently the highest-grossing drug outside of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, sold $20.7 billion last year. Will the government allow Alzheimer’s drugs to make more than twice as much as her?

If Washington, not the market, sets the price of drugs, the issue of value becomes secondary to political expediency. Companies and investors considering new drugs would not risk Alzheimer’s disease if they knew Washington would set a fair price for the drug. The business reason for developing Alzheimer’s drugs is excess revenue.

When Gilead introduced the first highly effective drug to treat hepatitis C, Medicare and Medicaid restricted patient access because the $12 billion in revenue they generated in a year threatened budgets. Did. Price controls would have provided an easy solution to his $1,000-per-tablet cost of these drugs, but there was no incentive to develop them in the first place.

Experts offer conflicting assessments of the expected decline in the number of drugs produced under the proposed legislation.

My own calculations of an order of magnitude show that over the next decade, reducing the federal budget deficit and saving $288 billion through price controls could fund the development of 100 to 250 drugs. .

Researchers at the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy estimate that the industry will lose 10 drugs in 30 years, making the threat of untapped drugs likely to have little impact on the future health of Americans. dismissed as expensive.

A team at the University of Chicago estimated the number of drugs lost over the next 30 years at 135, and when it comes to cancer (which accounts for half of all clinical research), proposed legislation is already in place in most areas. concluded that it would significantly reduce the large-scale activities that Active drug class. As a result, mortality from cancer increases.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) seemed to agree with both groups. By January 2022, we expect to reduce the total production of 1,300 new drugs expected over the next 30 years by 10%. The CBO suggested in July that the losses would be just 10 drugs, but later increased that number to 15.

The USC, Chicago, and CBO analyzes all concluded that the potential loss of new drugs due to price controls is proportional to the loss of revenue, consistent with previous studies. A Chicago group predicts an 18% loss in industry revenue. Will Alzheimer’s drug developers similarly cut their pipelines by 26 drugs, or will they simply walk away, unable to estimate future regulatory prices?

The problem with forecasting experts is that they are not innovation experts. Their data, which shows how drug companies have previously responded to changes in earnings, is dominated by returns to large corporations who can make proportional changes to their budgets. But smaller companies are driving some of the most exciting and potentially valuable drug discovery. Early-stage biotech companies are not scaled-down versions of multinational corporations. They serve specific purpose innovations and behave very differently than their larger counterparts.

Need a free market price?

Productivity depends on a healthy ecosystem where responsibility, risk and return can be shared between large and small businesses. Large pharmaceutical companies support global infrastructures for research, development, marketing, and distribution, while smaller companies focus entirely on clinical trials. We don’t have any revenue, but we live by funding the next trial based on the good data from the current trial. Their funding comes from venture capitalists and institutional investors such as pension funds.

To attract capital, the riskiest projects require the largest future returns to cover expected losses. Even a modest drop in potential earnings could push biotech below the threshold for institutional investors who can put money into a safer and more profitable industry.

Few outside biopharmas realize that the return on investment in new drugs is dangerously thin. Only a handful of blockbuster products, such as Humira and the Covid-19 vaccine, have hit his billion dollar sales in double digits. However, according to a Deloitte study, industry profits from drug development, excluding Covid-19-related assets, will be only 3.2% in 2021, far below levels justifying the costs and risks of pursuing new drugs. is below Even a small drop in earnings can lead to negative return expectations and drive investors to other industries. Interestingly, including pandemic products more than doubled the return to 7.0%, reflecting the impact of market sensitivities and exceptional performers.

Blockbuster characterizes the unique risk and reward profile of investing in biopharmaceuticals. Very few products make practically all the profits. On average, about 10% of all drugs tested in clinical trials reach approval. My research shows that 20% of them are commercially successful, covering both their cost and the cost of many failures. Of the roughly 2% of drugs that make good profits, only a few make very large profits that the public pays attention to. All businesses are directly or indirectly dependent on that money, even though industry sales are highly concentrated.

Large companies end up with a disproportionate number of blockbusters, as many of the most successful startups seek acquisitions rather than incur hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs and marketing risks. The most likely highly profitable and controlled products support drug discovery across the industry through in-house R&D as well as partnerships, licensing agreements and acquisitions. Share buybacks provide institutional investors with capital and an incentive to reinvest in biotechnology.

The Democrats’ proposal calls for regulation to begin with 10 drugs each year, representing the highest cost to the government and the highest revenue for pharmaceutical companies. That number will increase to 20 per year over the next decade. But will politicians resist the urge to expand the program after the mechanism of price control is established?

Pharmaceutical companies and Congress fail to understand drug development

R&D investment by major biopharmaceutical companies has more than tripled since 2000 in response to increased revenues. The management layers and overhead required for global operations are growing faster than the output. Pharmaceutical companies must use capital more efficiently or remain political targets. To do that, we need to invest more in growing our entrepreneurial community than just partnering with and acquiring biotech companies.

Policy makers are working on problems of their own creation. No one can change the fact that as the complexity of science and the cost of health care increase, the cost of developing new treatments is high and will continue to rise. There was no As long as policymakers define the problem as high prices, innovation is at risk.

The good news is that medicines are generally cost-effective. In short, the savings in patient care and regained productivity outweigh the costs. The government has spent $19 billion to undertake the development of a Covid vaccine. Giving them away for free has saved 2 million lives, saved $900 billion in healthcare costs, and saved trillions of dollars in lost productivity. Washington will get the money ahead if it buys medicine at today’s prices for those in need.

if it’s not broken

The solution to affordability is to use controls and not set a price lower than the cost of developing a new drug. These funds support partnerships between large and small companies that sustain innovation. A Covid vaccine was born in a small biotech company. Large companies have taken medicines through clinical trials and brought billions of doses to market in record time. Governments undertook the process when risk and capital requirements exceeded market capacity.

Molecular medicine offers unprecedented opportunities to treat disease. Together, Americans hope to support the most robust innovation ecosystem possible and ensure that biopharmaceuticals bring cures within reach for individuals and societies when the next medical crisis strikes. need to do it.

Standish Fleming is a founding member of San Diego-based Forward Ventures, which invests in early-stage and start-up biopharmaceutical companies.

