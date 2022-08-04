Lessons from Cannes Lions: Data, Technology and Innovation Meet in a Virtual World





“Polycam x UNESCO Backup Ukraine by Vertue Worldwide New York was the second highest award winner at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. We provided mobile phone tools to scan cultural properties and convert them into 3D models in our online archive.

The physical and virtual worlds collided at this year’s Cannes Lions. From the rise of the Metaverse, to NFTs, AR, VR, and gaming, innovations in technology and data are evolving rapidly. While DE&I discusses community building within the virtual world as it enters the festival stage, the Lion award-winning work also highlights virtual technology’s ability to raise awareness of real-world issues such as the war in Ukraine. I guessed

Can the Metaverse become a Betterverse?

Diversity and inclusivity were taken into account when talking about the Metaverse and the emerging web3 platform, as about 60% of people on stage believe the virtual world lacks inclusivity. This adds the risk that the biases of the physical world will be tackled and, if not prioritized, will be mapped and expanded into new dimensions.

Community building was also covered, as web3 is more than just a new iteration of social. 11:11 Media CEO Paris Hilton said: Brands entering these spaces must either join the conversation and add value or build a world where new communities can grow.

said Pelle Sjoenell, chief creative officer at video game company Activision Blizzard. People don’t just scroll through feeds, they live in these virtual worlds.

This year’s Lion Award-winning work illustrates this community mindset. “Hidden Spots” by Gut So Paulo of The Kraft Heinz Co won a Silver Award at the Direct and Media Lions for solving problems within the gaming community. This allowed gamers to find hidden spots in the game world to stash and eat Heinz-sponsored burgers without pausing the game. Skittles and DDB Chicago used Twitch to talk to customers on their double gold award winning work, Apologize the Rainbow.

Increasing AR

While the metaverse is just beginning to make its way into the world, AR has finally reached the stratosphere. As XR creator Don He Allen Stevenson said at Cannes Lions, there’s a lot of power behind visuals because innovative AR solutions help break down the barriers between people and brands.

In another enlightening stage session, Snap Inc explained that over the past decade, brands have worked to drive consumer behavior and prepare for the mass adoption of AR. Number one on the list was encouraging people to use their cameras in place. of the keyboard.

Google is also making strides in the AR world with its ever-evolving multi-search. This will immediately allow you to search while scanning the world around you. As the camera becomes the new keyboard, brands will find new ways to connect with consumers, like Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco did with Doritos/Cheetos, launching music videos with the potato chips consumers are about to eat. will be able to discover Entertainment Lions Bronze Award Winner, Snackable Screens/Flamin Hottie.

Discussed NFTs and virtual spending

Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman and CEO of VaynerX and Vayner Media, says the number one way people communicate in the world is what they buy. He feels this is often overlooked – and NFTs are no exception.

As the metaverse goes mainstream, consumers will use virtual wallets to communicate who they are in the virtual world. A good example of this is Gold Social & Influencer Lions’ “The First Meta Sneaker” by Under Armor’s Berlin Cameron New York, which blurs the lines between how consumers can express themselves in reality and the metaverse. indicates that there is

Eric Jacobs, chief innovation officer at VaynerMedia, added: In Web3, this becomes a connected wallet and his NFTs in the wallet become important not only in terms of the kind of utility they provide, but also in terms of what the NFTs say about us.

Discover insights and learnings about six key themes in the official Cannes Lions wrap-up report, now live.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbbonline.com/news/lessons-from-cannes-lions-data-tech-and-innovation-meet-in-virtual-worlds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos