Dell XPS 13 Plus review: Great looks, 4K display, decent sound





The Dell XPS 13 has long held the lead among high-end Windows productivity laptops, but that lead has slowly dwindled as rivals like Asus, HP, and Lenovo have closed the gap with value and improved features. The MacBook Air with Apple Silicon (9/10, WIRED Recommends) brought a dramatic efficiency shift that the XPS 13 couldn’t match. Nevertheless, Dell devices remain among the best laptops.

While strong in this area, the more expensive MacBook Air M2 (7/10, WIRED Recommends) doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor, so Dell has an opportunity. The design of the XPS 13 is a key area that has so far been left untouched, but is about to change. The new Plus model aims to reclaim the crown of the range with a modernized look backed by Intel’s new 12th Gen P-series processors.

Through the Looking Glass

The XPS 13 Plus is all about design. The performance has improved, but the focus is on the change in style. When its exterior was first revealed earlier this year, it did just that — it looked like a concept device, with no trackpad, touch bar, or glass surface in sight. Dell may be experimenting with some new ideas before moving to the regular XPS 13, but the XPS 13 2022 is only available with lower-power U-series Intel chips, while the XPS 13 Plus is more I know it performs well. P-series processor. The Plus model is more than just a vehicle for ideas that are far from the likes of Microsoft’s interesting but flawed Surface Pro X (5/10, WIRED Recommends), it’s a true real-life evolution of the XPS 13.

For some, this reality may be disappointing. It’s not a radical change. These new features feel seamless, carefully pushed towards the boundaries where gimmicks exist. The new glass design is a welcome change from the old carbon fiber look that the XPS 13 has worn for some time. I use the platinum model which has a white key that matches the glass inside the clamshell. A glass element houses the trackpad and capacitive touch functionality.

When this device was first shown, it was impressive that we didn’t see a visible trackpad, but it doesn’t need much tweaking. Muscle memory does the trick, and powerful capacitive clicks do it. Since it backs up, I was quick to use it like any other.

Photo: Dell

Despite its eye-catching appearance, the Touch Bar doesn’t try to do too much. It just gets the job done. The keys are fixed, no need to press fn to toggle between function and media keys (brightness, volume, etc.), much less than Apple’s equivalents. The lack of features really means it feels out of the way—a worthy addition, if only for its minimalist style. The only stupidity is that typing shortcuts like alt+f4 while holding fn is a bit tricky, especially with small hands.

Surprisingly, rather than the invisible touchpad, you’ll have to get used to the rest of the keyboard: keys run edge-to-edge with no gaps. They may be a decent size, but I touched other keys while typing and interrupted my flow, but stopped short of a keypress. .

However, the keyboard has an even bigger problem. It’s not movement or feedback, the keypresses are a good depth for such a thin device and the response is satisfying. This is the perfect device for writing essays. The problem is the backlight. This issue may be alleviated on darker graphite models, which improves the contrast between white light and the rest of the laptop. However, the keyboard backlight in Im’s testing on the Platinum model is white and poor. It has sparse coverage across the keys and doesn’t get bright enough. It’s an odd oversight, but for those who might work in less-than-ideal lighting conditions, like students in a lecture hall, the laptop’s appeal is blunted. but this spoils the clean look.

packed with power

This machine is a top-of-the-line 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD storage model that will get you through all your productivity tasks. Based on the relative performance of other 12th Gen devices I’ve tested, the XPS 13 Plus and previous XPS 13 models, those looking for a high-demand productivity device with lower specs You won’t be disappointed. The 12th generation Intel chips offer a significant boost in multi-core performance from the previous generation, allowing for pleasant photo editing and light video work (although creators who want to use memory cards and headphone jacks will be a dongle life for you). There are only two Thunderbolt 4 ports here and nothing else. But it’s nice to have at least one on each side.

The XPS 13 Plus stays super cool even under light workloads. Think 5-10 tabs and light multitasking. However, larger lamps make most of the device hotter on the top and bottom. The power Dell has been able to pack into this device is impressive, as are the unique design choices they’ve made to achieve it, but the efficiency and durability with Apple’s M2 or M1 chips It’s still not good enough when it comes to competitive performance. When I press the XPS 13 Plus, the heat from the laptop causes throttling and it starts to stutter. Low performance power modes prevent this.This works well but limits functionality[静か]Like settings.

