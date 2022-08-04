iOS 16: How to Unsend and Edit Text Messages on iPhone





Everyone makes mistakes, but they can last forever, especially on the Internet. This applies to all text messages you send on your iPhone. This is not good if you make silly grammatical mistakes or send the correct message to the wrong person. Unfortunately, there’s no way to edit a erroneous text message or undo an erroneously sent message on iOS.

With the release of iOS 16 this fall, as long as you do it quickly, you’ll be able to call up Messages and edit what you’ve sent.

Apple announced these new text messaging features for the iPhone at its WWDC event in June. Other new features coming to the iPhone include new lock screen customization options and Apple Pay Later. Also, SharePlay is added to the message.

Let’s take a look at how these two new text messaging features work. And if you want to try iOS 16 now, here’s how to download and install the second iOS 16 beta on your iPhone and iPad before it’s generally available.

Edit a sent message

If you use a messaging tool like Slack, you’ve probably edited at least one or 100 of the messages you’ve sent. Whether you made a typo or your message contains incorrect data, you can quickly fix it with the editing features. With iOS 16, you can also edit messages sent from your iPhone within 15 minutes of sending.

To edit a text message, you’ll need to launch Messages and go to any thread using iMessage. This is probably known as blue text. This feature does not work with SMS text messages (green text). Then hold your finger down on the message you want to edit. This will bring up the Tapback Reactions and Quick Actions menu. At the end,[編集]Tap.

Even if you edit the text message, the recipient will still be able to see the old message.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

The text message becomes editable. You can delete the entire message, fix mistakes, add text, and more. When done, click the blue checkmark button on the right to save your edits. You can only edit one message up to 5 times.

Under the edited text message, an actionable[編集済み]A button appears. The other party also knows that the message has been edited,[編集済み]all previous versions of the text message will appear above the edited text message, with the chat bubble slightly grayed out.

Instantly recall messages you sent by mistake

Random messages occur frequently. You may have tapped the send button when you intended to select an emoji. Alternatively, you may have messaged the completely wrong person. Either way, you can recall these messages in iOS 16. Unlike the edit message feature, he only has two minutes to unsend the text.

To unsend a text message, launch the Messages app, press and hold the message you want to undo (blue text only), tap[送信を取り消す]Tap.

The text message disappears from the thread for both you and the recipient. A message appears in the thread, indicating that the message has not been sent but the recipient may have already seen it.

You only have 2 minutes to unsend the text message.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Unfortunately, if your contact is running anything older than iOS 16, your phone will show it as unsent, but the message will not actually be unsent.

Recipients will see a gray text status message “”.[Name] This is similar to the delete message functionality already present in apps like WhatsApp and Signal, where a similar message is displayed after the text has been called.

