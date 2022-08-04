Leaked Tomb Raider Script Looks Pretty Legit Now Square Enix Notified In DMCA





Ever heard of the Streisand effect? That’s when someone tries to suppress information so that it spreads further than information that might otherwise not have spread.

For example, if a podcaster told me last week that they had a casting script for the next Tomb Raider game, I might have been skeptical. A romance with another female character.

But if you say that the lead attorney for Tomb Raider Studios Crystal Dynamics immediately sent a DMCA takedown notice and proved under penalty of perjury that the podcast infringed the studio’s intellectual property, then I’d be fine with the script. I absolutely believe those details are absolutely complete, totally real.

That’s exactly what happened the last few days (via VGC). On Friday, Colin Moriarty’s Sacred Symbols podcast included a rare segment featuring the casting of the British actor reading for the role of Lara Croft himself, part of what is purported to be his script. They are looking for a woman in her mid-thirties. The woman is Caucasian, 5ft 6 tall, athletic, and Emily is the prototype of Blunt and Rosamund her pike.

He then went on to read a big passage describing a possible new tone for the new game.

Lara Croft is currently at the top of her game. Gone are the days of an inexperienced young woman dealing with inheritance and family accounting issues, and Lara has let go of her childhood and fully embraced a life of adventure and purpose. The paper, celebrated for its adventure tall tales, has inspired a new generation of Tomb Raiders to explore their own destinies in the world. has fully accepted the location of

Over the years, Lara has burrowed deep into forgotten places, playing many nefarious enemies and rats to uncover the world’s lost secrets, preserve them, and protect them from the wrong hands. I worked for But as the years went by, Lara got lonely at the top. At the beginning of this next chapter, Lara presents the typical adult problem facing something too big to handle alone in this new adventure. to face Collaboration is unfamiliar to her. She always succeeded alone. So in this situation she is out of the water the fish.

His co-hosts Chris and Dustin then acted out two casting scenes featuring Lara, a woman named Tanvi, and a man named Devindra. I read a note that while it may have romantic scenes with female characters, there is no nudity or simulated sex.

All of that apparently was enough to send a DMCA takedown notice to Square Enix’s Crystal Dynamics the same day, but not to Moriarty, but to the Patreon page that subscribers support his podcast. , directly threatened his source of income.

I was acting with the idea that this was fair use and a great public concern.

On Monday afternoon, Patreon sent out a DMCA notice, spent $1,000 in consultation with his own attorney, and spent time with Patreon’s legal team, saying Moriarty decided to remove certain segments of the podcast. I say, but I think it’s probably an act of journalism. I didn’t steal it, I didn’t ask for it, I didn’t buy it. was doing.

I have a copy of the original DMCA notice from Moriarty. I’m vague as to what Crystal Dynamics is having trouble with, but there aren’t many possibilities. Even the YouTube version of the mostly audio podcast has no visuals, no logos, no pictures of Lara belonging to Square Enix, and nothing even transformative. Its just audio. Moriarty says that for the cover he read two or so five minutes and was given two scenes. By removing the audio, he says, he was able to satisfy Patreons’ legal team.

Moriarty also states that he doesn’t blame Patreon for not wanting to push back. But he doesn’t want to be a free speech martyr himself either.

Personally, I think you can make a fair use play, both in terms of news prominence and script interpretation, but I just don’t have the time, means, or energy to fight. Sadly, if I’m being conspiratorial, that seems to be the point in these cases. Square Enix is, well, Square Enix, he says.

Richard Hoeg, an attorney who covers these types of issues on his Virtual Legality podcast (who also has his own Patreon), joined Moriarty in a follow-up video. He explained that it’s difficult to determine what counts as fair use and what doesn’t.

If it is a design document […] Hoeg suggested that reading aloud in the video would give the other party more of a purchase to make an infringement claim, but it could be fair use. It entertains me with the idea that there is. He concludes that you can’t really say until there’s a court verdict and it’s clear that Sacred Symbols doesn’t want to fight to reveal it.

Still, the Sacred Symbols podcast doesn’t quite give in to what they assume is Square Enix’s demands. The original, unedited version of the podcast will remain on YouTube and its free podcast feed until or unless Square Enix takes action.

Square Enix did not respond to a request for comment.

