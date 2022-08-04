Next release will be unprecedented, report complaints





Apple iPad Air with Stage Manager in iPadOS 16.

David Phelan

iPadOS 16, the new software for the iPad, won’t arrive in September as expected, according to a new report. iPhone users will be happy to know that iOS 16 is coming in September, bringing new features to the iPhone.

This is a big change. Until 2019, iOS was the software that both iPhones and iPads (and iPod touches) run. But iPadOS first came out in his September 2019, when the two systems diverged and iPadOS 13 was released at the same time as iOS 13.

In other words, this is the first time that an iPhone and an iPad do not receive all-new operating software at the same time.

So why is it happening? Gurman says the software lag is due, at least in part, to an ambitious effort to overhaul the iPad’s multitasking capabilities. This update includes a feature called Stage Manager that allows users to work with multiple tasks simultaneously, resize windows, and bounce between different clusters of apps.

I had some issues using the Stage Manager in some betas, but I love it and think it’s a great update that changes the way I use my iPad.

Stage Manager running on iPadOS 16.

David Phelan

However, Apple has been criticized for limiting it to iPads with M1 processors, namely the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models. I spoke to his Craig Federighi at Apple about this (and many other things). He said that ensuring a smooth and responsive experience for the software is absolutely critical, and this requires his Apple M1 chip.

Gurman argues that the delay means Apple can dedicate more engineering resources to perfecting iOS 16, a software update included in iPhone 14 in September, by staggering the release schedule.

This delay raises an interesting possibility. Perhaps Apple responds to criticism of the Stage Manager’s exclusivity by tweaking it to be compatible with other models?

I love it, but my gut tells me that it will take much longer than the extra few weeks predicted here to achieve that kind of change.

Apple will also release two new iPads this year, the new iPad Pro and the entry-level iPad. Perhaps a new design and a switch from Lightning to USB-C (the iPad range will be completely Lightning-free).

Stage Manager is also coming to Macs with macOS Ventura, which is also expected to arrive in October. Gourmand says the implementation is less controversial.

We’re still a few weeks away from the new software release, so a lot could change, and in theory, iPadOS 16 could still arrive in September. but that marquee feature will come later.

iPadOS 16 has a lot more than Stage Manager, and I suspect Apple wants to release it as soon as possible.

