Apex Legends new character Vantage has a cute sidekick and a big sniper rifle





Years on the market, Apex Legends still continues to capture the attention of players, and next week the battle royale shooter will return things to where they started with a new season revisiting the game’s original maps. This year, the game has already added two new characters (two more in the new mobile version), brought next-gen console upgrades, rotated with the well-received Control game mode, and according to EA’s earnings call this week, the previous Quarterly earnings again posted double-digit growth. Meanwhile, player complaints about glitches, ranked mode scoring, matchmaking, and other minor details continue to grow.

Last season was particularly problematic, with an issue affecting one of the games featuring responsive controls and enough bugs to hit last month’s professional Apex Legends tournament.

You can’t judge a game’s stability until you start playing, but a call with a reporter confirmed that the team is listening to players of all levels on how to adjust gameplay. Evan Nikolich of Evan Nikolich tries to rank the work in progress and highlight that the developers are good team players, so we should expect more changes in the full patch notes. said. Other long-awaited features, such as gifts and cross-progression, are still on the way, though no word yet on when they will be available. , PC players can complete daily challenges on the go, for example on Switch.

Other changes worth noting for long-time players include an improved progression system that allows you to rerun the 0-500 level grind to earn more packs. Players will repeat this process up to 4 times and earn new badges for more rewards. If you start from scratch, the process will generate enough packs to guarantee you’ll receive an in-game heirloom item at some point, but that’s not enough if you’ve already reached max level.

In the actual game, there are too many notable changes. The controversial Gold Knockdown Shield, which allowed downed players to self-revive and sometimes win games without reviving, has had its functionality removed. Many pros and high-level players complained it was unfair, but the team says they’re making changes based on what they’ve seen at all levels of the game. The item has the functionality that came with the Gold Backpack, allowing players to revive teammates with extra shields and health. The Gold Backpack also has the perk of deep pockets that can hold additional healing his items.

With the Wingman pistol suddenly using sniper ammo and the Spitfire machine gun using light rather than heavy ammo, many of the game guns that have existed since launch have changed. We couldn’t get any weapons, but a radical change in how they work might be enough to make up for it… the rules.

Relic. Image: Respawn Entertainment

This introduces a new character, Vantage, and an old map, Kings Canyon. A recent ranked season split on the OG Apex map reveals just how many players have grown since the game started on a map that didn’t quite fit the way the game is currently played became. The reimagined Kings Canyon will look very different in Hunted Season. Bigger, more chokepoints expanded, iconic Skulltown his section revived as a new area called Relics, and other map changes to move the battle forward faster than it would normally attract third-party attention can do. A team was able to beat another team. The loot on the map has been placed elsewhere, and the new skybox should brighten things up compared to the original dingy stuff you might wear after a while.

Vantage is another Legend with reconnaissance abilities, armed with the ultimate Sniper Rifle. She can zoom in on enemies with her lens to see team sizes, shield rarities, legend names, and get extra bullet drop calculations when using her sniper sights. She deploys a cute winged companion, a bat named Echo (which cannot be damaged or killed), which can be fired with a double jump to quickly change position.

Her Sniper Rifle Ultimate is the first rifle in the game that works without being fully charged. In her case, the charge builds up over time, adding extra ammo for sniper her mark shots. The scope reveals the enemy and successfully highlights the enemy squad with a diamond marker for 10 seconds, taking 100 damage per hit plus extra damage from the Vantages team.

Adding more legends with tracking feels a bit risky. Apex Legends is turning into a game where no one can hide, as Overwatch has had problems with too many characters stunning each other. However, of the issues we’ve seen with his Apex this year, the new Legend has been pretty balanced. Player protests like No Apex August didn’t seem to go unheeded, and the gameplay remains as addictive as ever. But in the new season, I hope everything goes well.

