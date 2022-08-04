Check with Samsung before next week’s Unpacked event – ​​TechCrunch





It’s become something of a tradition, with Samsung unveiling Unpacked and in the weeks leading up to the event, all or most of its big offerings will be teased in leaks. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it leaks later, but hopes of keeping the biggest news under wraps seem to be all but gone.

Samsung has embraced tradition to some extent. At the very least, it’s become common practice for the company to thoroughly tease its products ahead of their official launch. Not only that, but the company included a handy image of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 folded in half in its invitations to its big event on the 10th.

As is also tradition, Samsung Mobile head TM Roh kind of gave a pre-event toast covering some of the broader industry trends leading up to this moment. provided. Specifically, this time it’s the state of the foldable union.

Last year, approximately 10 million foldable smartphones were shipped worldwide. This is an industry increase of over 300% from 2020, and he expects this fast-paced growth to continue, Roh explains.

The company declared the foldable device its second flagship device (or second and third, depending on how you cut it) the moment it killed the beloved Galaxy Note line for good. It’s fair to say that $10 million is an impressive amount for a new form factor priced at flagship prices and above. It completely dominates foldable sales, estimated at around 80% of the market.

What’s more notable about the numbers is that they’re flying in the face of bigger trends. Phone sales continue to have bad news quarter after quarter. The bright spots in the numbers are typically low-end and mid-range phones. Samsung, on the other hand, has seen phenomenal growth in his $1,000+ category. Obviously, the 300% number is partly because we started at a fairly low number, but the trend is impressive nonetheless. These also show users with disposable incomings searching for novelty in a stable market.

How you might feel about foldable devices in general, at least you can’t deny they’re something different.

Samsungs was unaffected by the global downturn in mobile phones. In May, reports surfaced that the company was cutting production by 30%. Reuters reported today that Vietnamese workers have been hit hard by the slowdown in sales. Of course, all of this has to be viewed through the lens of Samsung holding the top spot in global smartphone sales for quite some time. is going well.

Roh also used the opportunity to confirm a long-standing suspicion. Most people prefer the He Flip form factor over the Fold—it turns out that 70% of his buyers prefer the clamshell. Samsung may be the only one genuinely surprised by that fact. In his first Flip review, he said it was the first time he could actually imagine himself using a foldable as his daily driver. Samsung also often falls into the trap of making big, cumbersome devices, but the Flip is much more pocketable and affordable.

I’m pretty sure that’s why I attended the event invitation. Going forward, we expect Samsung’s press materials to put the two foldable devices on a more even footing.

This time around, the Flip 4 and Fold 4 take center stage. For generations, Samsung has largely settled on design and form factor. Things have stepped up to the point that durability is no longer a primary concern.

Reports center around subtle tweaks such as the Folds hinge, but otherwise settled on a cycle where these devices receive similar update cadences to devices like the Galaxy S. So things like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor and a bigger battery on the Flip.

Foldable is the highlight, but the Galaxy Watch 5 may be the most notable product. Its predecessor found Samsung adopting his Wear OS again through a partnership with Google. But while Samsung is pushing smartwatch sales, it’s about to face a challenger a little closer to home. Google’s Pixel Watch is a big hail from a company that has struggled to live up to its wearable promise so far. But his Fitbit acquisition by the company could spark real competition for the Galaxy line when new smartwatches arrive this fall.

Among other things, the leak hints at improved battery life and a potential new Pro model.

Samsung also continues to make quietly better, even better earbuds. They lack the flash and marketing his push of other companies in this space, but the Galaxy line has always been a solid choice. Again, the two companies suddenly have more competition here with Google’s new and pretty good Pixel Buds. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro reportedly have an improved battery. In that very crowded field, it’s hard to say how the company stands out.

So Samsung got a big head start on the foldable device. Leading the way can mean tripping out the gate, but persistence starts to pay off. Of course, there are questions as to where the upper bound on the form factor lies, but Samsung is best positioned to fix it right now.Apple still leads the company in smartwatch market share by a mile , a partnership with Google is good news on the app side, but you’ll have to keep an eye on the company to maintain its share of the Android-compatible smartwatch market. Combining a huge smartphone market share, we are building an ecosystem that moves many products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/04/lets-check-in-with-samsung-before-next-weeks-unpacked-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos