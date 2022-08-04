Ringo’s stage manager fluffs lines and extends rehearsals





Coming to iPadOS 16 this fall, Stage Manager aims to reinvent the iPad interface, bringing tablets closer to the Mac and creating a more integrated, multitasking environment. However, according to Bloomberg’s report, the release of this year’s upgrade has apparently been delayed as Stage Manager is not yet ready for the spotlight.

Honestly, it makes more sense this way.

All dramas need a lot of rehearsal

This is disappointing for iPad and Mac users looking forward to using new features. But as any actor knows, any kind of activity on stage requires proper rehearsal, and it seems the feature needs more work. As a result, the company plans to introduce the next version of iPadOS in October, one month after iOS 16, and at the same time as the introduction of macOS Ventura.

Weaknesses identified during beta testing/rehearsals include:

Beta testers found the interface a bit confusing. Stage Manager behavior on different iPads is incompatible. So far testing has revealed some flaws/bugs in the code.

While I’m glad Apple is taking the time to get things right, I also think it makes more sense for iPad OS to be released alongside macOS than iPhone OS.

iPad is closer to Mac than iPhone

Mac/iPad users who have used Universal Control know that Apple built two platforms to complement each other while maintaining their own unique advantages.

The iPad has become a very portable solution that Mac owners can use to get things done. It can handle most of the tasks you used to do with your Mac or PC. It supports real productivity apps and uses the same processor as Apple Silicon Macs (from iPad Air onwards).

The iPad is no longer the giant iPhone, as netbook makers claimed before the iPad went bankrupt. The iPad is a full-fledged PC replacement, or at least in some cases. It’s a tool you can use in situations where a laptop isn’t ideal, such as in the cockpit of an airplane, among flight attendants, or on the factory floor.

In other words, the move to release the OS on a different schedule than iOS may seem drastic because it feels like a change, but it feels like a change for the better. Not only would this allow Apple to (hopefully) work better together with both Mac and iPad operating systems, but it could also fit better into Apple’s future hardware deployment schedule.

To be post-PC, you need a Mac more than a phone

The A-series entry-level iPad was introduced with the iPhone 13, while the M1 iPad Air was announced alongside the Mac Studio. I’m not a sales data person, but I can’t really recommend an entry-level iPad over the M-series iPad Air. I think this is why Apple is planning big changes to the 10th edition entry-level iPad. Also note that Stage Manager, a feature Apple is said to be delaying the release of iPad OS 16, will only work on iPads with M-series chips. Travel for range.

So today’s talk about Apple delays isn’t about delays. Instead, it reflects Apple’s ambition to evolve the tablet platform to define the post-PC future. Its post-PC future is a vision Apple has always debated, and although it has been derided for the sake of debate, it is finally set to create. What is a computer, fundamentally? what is that interface? You can see computers from the last 50 years in your rearview mirror, but what will they look like when you turn a corner in the future?

Ultimately, getting these answers right means more than a servile love of unspecified shipping dates.

