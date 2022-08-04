Google Shows New Snippet for Citation Search





Google’s search snippet looks a little different when you enclose your query in quotation marks. Learn more about the changes in today’s announcement.

Google Search Software Engineer Yonghao Jin said in a blog post:

Now, when you put quotes around a word or phrase in your query, the snippet will contain a snippet of the text from the page where the quotes appear.

Here’s an example snippet displayed for a query containing “google search”:

Image credit: screenshot from blog.google/products/search, August 2022.

Note that Google only shows bold in quoted text in desktop search results.

Before today’s update, Google aimed to provide search snippets that describe the page rather than identifying the quoted text.

“Creating snippets around such sections may not create readable descriptions,” continues Jin.

We’re now listening to feedback from searchers who want to see where quoted text appears.

What does this mean for your website?

Today’s update for searching snippets of quoted text only affects how Google displays results. It does not affect how your webpage ranks on Google.

However, this update may affect the number of clicks your page receives from Google Search.

Google emphasizes that searchers will benefit from this change as it will make it easier and faster for them to get what they are looking for.

Web publishers, on the other hand, may not find this change beneficial.

If searchers can get the excerpt they’re looking for directly on Google, wouldn’t there be less reason to visit the page itself?

It’s too early to tell what impact this change will have on click-through rates, if any, but it’s a concern that immediately came to mind when I read Google’s announcement.

Other Notes on Citation Search

Google’s new snippet for citation search may not appear when there are multiple citation terms in the same query. If the terms are far apart from each other, Google will show one of them in the snippet.

If the quoted text appears multiple times on the page, Google will show the most relevant passage in the snippet.

Finally, please note that citation search does not work in local search results. If you enter a query containing quotes that triggers the display of a local box, Google will not limit the results to pages containing the quoted text.

Source: Google

Featured image: nerosu/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-shows-new-snippets-for-quoted-searches/460236/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos