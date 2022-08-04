Google is making citation search even better





Did you know that you can search Google for the exact word or phrase by putting it in quotes? It’s a great way to pinpoint what you’re looking for. And on Thursday Google announced what I think is a good improvement. Small snippets below links in search results are now created based on where the quoted term appears on the page.

Google’s blog post about this change has a good image of how this works in practice, which I’ve included below. Google googles google search, and his two snippets shown in the example both contain the phrase google search in bold.

Google search results from Google Search.Image: Google

Previously, Google would show results that included the quoted word or phrase, but the small snippet below the link might not have shown exactly where on the page the phrase appeared. In a blog post, Google’s Yonghao Jin explains why and why they made the change.

In the past, we didn’t always do this because sometimes the cited material appeared in areas of the document that weren’t suitable for creating helpful snippets. For example, a word or phrase may appear in menu items on pages that take you to different sections of the site. Creating a snippet around such a section may not create a readable description.

We’ve heard feedback that people doing cited searches value looking at where the cited material is on the page, rather than the overall description of the page. Our improvements are designed to address this.

As mentioned in the blog post, there are some caveats to citation search. Some text may be hidden by meta description tags or alt text and not easily visible on the page. For example, Google may have crawled the page if it contained a quoted term that was removed in an update. Also, Google is primarily saying that bolding quoted content in webpage snippets on desktop doesn’t work in mobile results.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/4/23292180/google-search-hack-quoted-phrases-better The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos