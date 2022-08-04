



The TechTank podcast started two years ago on August 6th, 2020. Over the past two years, we’ve brought you all the latest conversations with tech and telecom experts, breaking down complex problems into bites rather than mouthwatering bits. In honor of his two years of thought-provoking conversations on everything from STEM to semiconductors, the metaverse to misinformation, racism in algorithms to the future of work. Here are the highlights from last year’s episode:

Taylor Lorenz, then technology reporter for The New York Times and affiliate of the Harvard Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, joins host Samantha Rye to discuss how young people are using the internet and how influencer culture is. We discussed how it works. The pair discussed algorithmic discrimination, misinformation, and the exploitation of children online.

When Facebook changed its name to Meta last year, many people started asking what the Metaverse meant. But when host Darrell West sat down with Tom Wheeler, a visiting fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings University, and Catherine Cross, who holds a Ph.D. There is none. In this episode, experts discuss privacy, security, virtual content moderation, virtual goods sales, and data ownership concerns in the metaverse.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues, raising new concerns about new epidemics such as monkeypox. As a result, vaccine passports or digital health certificates are growing in popularity. Nicol Turner Lee, along with Mark Hall, Adjunct Senior Fellow at Brookings and Director of the Health Law and Policy Program at Wake Forest University’s School of Law, comment on this trend. Jay Stanley, senior policy analyst for the ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project and editor of his Free Future blog for the ACLU. Emily Scahill, a former research assistant at Brookings’ Center for Innovation; Together they will discuss personal health data privacy concerns regarding vaccine passports.

Nicole Turner Lee asked Michael Hansen, Senior Fellow of the Brown Center for Education Policy and Chair of Herman and George R. Brown’s Governance Studies at Brookings University. Nicolas Zerbino, Research Analyst at the Brookingss Brown Center on Education Policy. And Kimberly Scott, a professor of women and gender studies in the Department of Social Change at Arizona State University and founder of her ASU’s Center for Gender Equality in Science and Technology, has a big problem. In this podcast, experts discuss Hansen and Zerbinos’ new report, computer science education, and what it takes to help all students participate and succeed in the economy of the future. I’m here.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California) spoke with host Darrell West about his new book, Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us. Rep. Law Khanna represents the Silicon Valley region and served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce in the Obama administration. In this episode, Rep. Khanna explains how technology is highlighting economic and geographic divides, widening the digital divide, and threatening individual privacy. He also describes the progressive capitalist policy actions needed to address these issues. This includes expanding his broadband infrastructure, funding semiconductor chip manufacturing, and allowing workers to mitigate their use of surveillance technology.

Meta is a general unrestricted donor at the Brookings Institution. The findings, interpretations, and conclusions presented in this article are solely those of the author and are not influenced by any donation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brookings.edu/blog/techtank/2022/08/04/celebrating-two-years-of-tech-policy-with-the-techtank-podcast/

