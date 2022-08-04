Apple, Google and Amazon to launch new gadgets: what to expect





Apple launches iPhone 13 in UK

Minyoung | Getty Images

Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung and other companies are gearing up for a busy fall filled with many new gadget launches.

It’s like clockwork. From August to November, tech giants prepare for the holiday shopping rush with phones, watches, and even the latest products like robots and flying security drones.

Samsung will unveil a new foldable phone next week on August 10th, giving Apple a chance to entice consumers before its iPhone event in September. The new products at Apple’s fall event have a direct impact on the company’s balance sheet. The holiday season is usually Apple’s biggest period. For example, last year he made record earnings in his three months that ended December 25th.

Meanwhile, Google has promised to launch its next smartphone with a brand new chip and the first Apple Watch competitor this fall. Don’t forget Amazon. They typically announce new Echos, Fire TV products, and even throw in a few surprises like last year’s Astro Robot at events held between September and November.

There are a lot, so here’s a rundown of what to expect.

samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

samsung

Here’s what you can expect: Samsung will debut its teaser-confirmed next-generation foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Although not yet announced, customers can already pre-order one of these new smartphones. Some of the main complaints about foldable phones are the high-end Galaxy Z Fold model’s price and the obvious seams that interfere with the phone’s display. Any price cut or upgrade to make the fold less noticeable is worth noting. Samsung usually launches new earbuds, tablets and smartwatches to compete with Apple’s iPads, AirPods and Apple Watch.

Here’s what was released last August: Last year, Samsung announced the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3 and $1,000 Galaxy Z Flip 3. It also announced the Galaxy Buds 2 headphones and the Galaxy Watch 4.

apple

A customer walks past the digital display of the new green Apple iPhone 13 pro inside the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York March 18, 2022.

Fresh Mike | Reuters

Here’s what to expect:

According to Bloomberg, Apple is reportedly planning four iPhone 14 models this year, with high-end Pro models expecting new features such as always-on displays. According to the same report, Apple may ditch his 5.4-inch iPhone mini and instead launch his more affordable big-screen iPhone with a 6.7-inch screen. This suggests that Apple will launch the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 with a larger screen, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will also unveil three new Apple Watch variants, including a new entry-level SE model, the standard Series 8, and a rugged edition for extreme sports. It’s slated, and there’s still talk of Apple’s first mixed reality headset, but those could come later, too.

Still, Apple’s mixed reality headset will be the company’s first major product launch since it unveiled the Apple Watch in 2015. According to Bloomberg, the headset will combine elements of virtual and augmented reality to allow users to place digital content on top of the real world. Apple has been working hard on his VR content and has asked Jon Favreau to develop video content for the headset, the New York Times reported in June.

What launched last September: At last fall’s product event, Apple announced the new iPad and iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Google

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Google

Google doesn’t make a lot of money from its hardware business, but as it continues to try and build momentum in the hardware market, it launches its first smartwatch and the Google Pixel 7.

Google has announced gadgets in October for years. At his I/O event in May, Google hinted at what the deck contained. Its latest smartphone, his Pixel 7, will feature the second generation of his Tensor processor and a glass design with a new aluminum camera bar. The larger Pixel 7 Pro model will have a triple-lens camera. However, we don’t know much about the phone’s other new features, such as the price or the features of the camera and the new chip, so expect to hear all about it.

Google also hinted at the company’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, coming this fall. In a May 11 tweet, Google said the watch “has the best of Google, plus Fitbit’s health and fitness experience.” So expect some sort of software tie-in that offers new fitness and wellness features.

You might see an update for at least one Google Nest product. According to 9to5Google, Google’s recent filings with the FCC list a product it is working on as a “wireless device” with connectivity ports similar to current Nest devices. They haven’t announced a new Nest thermostat or speaker since 2020, so they might be on deck.

What launched last year: Last August, Google announced new Nest cameras and doorbells. Then, in October, Google unveiled all the details of its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. These were the first smartphones to run on Google’s Tensor chips instead of Qualcomm’s processors.

Amazon

amazon echo show 15

Amazon

Amazon historically holds a hardware event in the fall, where it unveils a range of gadgets, from the new Echo (like last year’s Echo Show 15, pictured above) to glasses with Alexa built-in.

The 4th generation Echo speakers launched in October 2020, so an update is on the way unless Amazon continues to experiment with new form factors. Similarly, Amazon typically announces updates to its Fire TV products in the fall.

For the past two years, Amazon’s Ring has teased the Ring Always Home Cam, a flying drone camera for home security. It hasn’t launched yet, so we may know when it hits the market.

Here are the ones released last year: Amazon had few surprises in store last year, so this year could be just as exciting: Amazon debuted his Astro Home robot, which is still available by invitation only. . It also unveiled its first Smart He thermostat, the first Amazon-branded TV set, the Echo Show 15, and the new Halo View fitness tracker.

Facebook

This photo from Oculus shows what it’s like to play it in your apartment.

Oculus

Here’s what to expect: Meta, formerly Facebook, may have a new virtual reality headset on deck.

Bloomberg said in July that Meta was preparing to unveil its Meta Quest Pro virtual reality set later this year. It will reportedly cost over $1,000 and include a better screen, improved camera, and improved graphics support.

Meta’s Quest 2 headset is currently the most popular on the market. As other players enter the race to develop the so-called “metaverse,” Facebook’s parent company must continue to evolve its hardware to maintain its lead. And whatever Apple has planned, it might want something ahead of it.

Here’s what they released last year: Last September, Facebook announced its latest Portal video calling device. No new versions of Oculus devices have been released since September 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/04/apple-google-amazon-set-to-launch-new-gadgets-what-to-expect.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos