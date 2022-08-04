Tech News You May Have Missed: July 28th – August 4th





Microsoft Surface 3, Excel tips, and deals on security threats were TechRepublic’s biggest stories of the week.

Image: Aeroking/Adobe Stock

Too busy this week to catch all the latest tech news? Fear not. July 28th We rounded up the top stories from TechRepublics on August 4th.

Get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200

TechRepublic Academy offers refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 tablets running Windows 10. The 64GB tablet is compatible with Surface Pen and has 10 hours of battery life. With a 10.8 ClearType Full HD Plus display and MicroSD card reader, Surface 3 is perfect for creative work and streaming video.

TL;DR: You could invest in the latest Microsoft Surface product, but a refurbished Surface 3 has the speed (and more features) of a brand new product, but at a fraction of the price. It will end as soon as the stock runs out.

How to Delete and Overwrite All Data on Hard Drive for Free in Windows 11

Whether you’re reformatting a former employee’s hard drive or giving away an old computer, knowing how to overwrite data on the hard drive is essential for information security. Mark Kaelin explains how to overwrite your hard drive in Windows 11 for free.

TL;DR: This method does not adhere to the strictest security standards for overwriting sensitive data, but it works well under most conditions.

Hackers steal nearly $200 million from cryptocurrency company Nomad

Cryptocurrency software provider Nomad has invested $190 million in cryptocurrency for its customers via Token Bridge, a tool used to exchange tokens between various blockchains without the use of third parties. was reported stolen. While it is difficult to protect the entire crypto market, token bridges have become increasingly targeted by crypto theft over the past year.

TL;DR: Nomad hopes that the white hat hacker community will come to their aid and help return many of their assets to their rightful owners. They called on the hackers to help by returning his recovered Ethereum tokens to Anchorage Digital’s wallet address.

How to create a burndown chart in Microsoft Excel

Do you manage your projects in Microsoft Excel? If your team has not yet moved to a dedicated project management tool, creating a burndown chart can make project tracking in Excel easier . These charts can give your team members a dopamine hit by keeping track of how much work is left throughout the project.

TL;DR: Susan Harkins provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to create a burndown chart in Microsoft Excel. Use the demo her files to practice with the samples before creating them with your own data.

New CosmicStrand Rootkit Targets Gigabyte and ASUS Motherboards

Kaspersky has identified new rootkit malware affecting Gigabyte and ASUS motherboards. This malware has been detected by individuals residing in China, Vietnam, Iran, and Russia, and may be detected by intrusion detection and prevention systems.

TL;DR: Rootkit malware is especially malicious because it runs before the operating system boots. Even if the malicious files are removed from the operating system, the corrupted rootkit will be revived on reboot. The only way to get rid of malware is to install a new version of the firmware.

