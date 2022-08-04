Google’s Open Source Silicon Project Takes a Big Step





Image: Golboby

GlobalFoundries (GF), headquartered in the United States and the world’s fourth largest contract semiconductor manufacturer, has joined Google’s two-year mission to prove open source silicon is viable for foundries.

Google’s idea aims to build a thriving ecosystem around open source hardware, offering low-cost options for open source projects by startups and researchers, and custom silicon manufacturing by semiconductor foundries. That’s it.

Google’s Johan Euphrosine and Ethan Mahintorabi from the Hardware Toolchain team said:

Google and GF have released Process Design Kit for GF 180nm process MCU platform “GF180MCU” under Apache 2.0 license. The GF180MCU open source PDK is available on GitHub as an alpha release or an “” preview. According to Google, the GF 180nm technology platform offers open-source silicon designers new capabilities for high-volume production, affordability, and more voltage options.

According to GF, applications using 180nm silicon have a global capacity of over 16 million wafers per year and are expected to exceed 22 million by 2026. In addition to mobile, GF considers his IoT for foundries and automotive high growth markets.

The partnership with GF extends Google’s work with the SkyWater Technology foundry and Efabless manufacturing platform, proving that the open source model works in the foundry ecosystem.

According to Google, the program sponsored six SkyWater “shuttle runs,” and out of the 350 designs the program received, 240 were manufactured for free. The GF 180 MCU will also be built on his Efabless platform.

“This open source PDK is the first result of our ongoing partnership with GF. Building on the scale and breadth of GF’s technology and manufacturing expertise, we are We look forward to more cooperation,” said Euphrosine and Mahintrabi.

“GlobalFoundries and Google’s collaboration helps drive innovation for application and silicon engineers designing in these high-growth areas and is a clear confirmation of the viability of the open source model for the foundry ecosystem,” said Mr. they added.

According to CounterPoint, GF is the world’s fourth largest foundry, producing 6% of the world’s semiconductors in the first quarter of 2022. Taiwan’s TSMC, the largest foundry, manufactures 56% of the global supply, followed by Samsung Foundry at 15% and Taiwan-based UMC at 7%.

