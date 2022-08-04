Vice President of Innovation at Tampa General Hospital Named Top Leader in Keeping America’s Healthcare Cutting Edge





Rachel Feinman is one of 30 leaders nationwide selected by Becker’s Healthcare to create a culture of innovation.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Rachel Feinman, vice president of innovation at Tampa General Hospital and managing director of TGH Innoventures, has been named one of America’s top innovation leaders by Becker’s Healthcare. chosen by people.

Rachel Feinman, Vice President of Innovation at Tampa General Hospital and Managing Director of TGH Innoventures – (Photo: Tampa General Hospital)

Feynman is one of a list of the “30 Greatest Chief Innovation Officers You Should Know” and is integral to digital transformation efforts and initiatives to keep the healthcare system leading the way in delivering patient care. Leader. Drive innovation across the Tampa General System, accelerate R&D, and manage venture capital funds.

Feinman was also selected for his efforts to harness the ingenuity and creativity of team members at the Academic Medical Center to improve operations and clinical care.

John Coolis, President and CEO of Tampa General, said: “Rachel has done a great job in realizing our plan to find and leverage partnerships and perspectives that will amplify the next generation of ideas.”

“This is an incredible honor and reflects the team’s dedication to driving innovation forward. It’s just another sign of what’s going on.”

Feinman became Tampa General’s Vice President of Innovation in 2021 after serving as Executive Director of the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) for three years. Passionate about influencing the strategy of impactful innovation, he currently leads innovation and oversees Tampa General’s venture investment strategy.

At Tampa General, innovation and healthcare are inseparable. Part of the hospital’s purpose is to significantly advance the future of healthcare in the Tampa Bay area, Florida, and across the nation. Launched in early 2021, Innoventures will provide a coordinated mechanism for Tampa General to develop innovative solutions to improve quality and access to care. Innoventures will also provide hospitals with a platform to invest resources and funding into start-ups that share the vision of an academic medical center, helping them develop immediate solutions for access, quality and delivery of healthcare. .

Innoventures began as a $15 million innovation-focused investment fund to help entrepreneurs, scientists and managers tackle real-world problems. Some of its early successes include:

Our partnership with the Embarc Collective, a Tampa-based nonprofit, helps startups grow into scalable and thriving businesses. Embarc serves as a landing spot for entrepreneurs and mentors to meet and share ideas. By partnering with Embarc, Tampa General will have access to healthcare startups and leverage Embarc’s leading startup advisors to support Tampa General’s internal innovators. Co-Lab established by TGH Innoventures. The aim is to work with early-stage healthcare companies to co-develop and foster innovations that can be broadly applied to other systems of healthcare at Tampa General. Through his Co-Lab, Tampa General has partnered with and invested in enRoute, which uses artificial intelligence to streamline patient navigation by improving the efficiency of Tampa General’s inpatient transportation division. Health His investment in tech-focused venture fund Virtue will give Tampa General access to innovative companies tackling challenges in the healthcare industry. The strategic collaboration between Innoventures and Virtue is focused on modernizing healthcare delivery, increasing efficiency and enhancing the patient experience. Tampa General is expanding its telemedicine and connected care services through a $1 million reimbursement grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This initiative will help improve the quality of patient care by removing socioeconomic barriers through increased telemedicine and connected care services. In collaboration with the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA), innovative Israeli solutions were identified. Our partnership with Shiva Medical Center, a leading hospital in the Middle East, enables us to create breakthrough developments in healthcare services, education, training and innovation.

The full list of winners can be read at https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/30-great-chief-innovation-officers-to-know-2022.html.

About Tampa General Hospital

A 1,040-bed nonprofit academic medical center, Tampa General Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in the United States and provides world-class care as the region’s only Level 1 trauma and comprehensive burn care center. I’m here. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals, with seven specialties ranking among the nation’s best programs and third in Florida It is tied as a high-ranked hospital. Tampa General Hospital has been named a Model of Excellence on the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. His commitment to growth and development of the Academic Medical Center’s team members was recognized by Forbes magazine’s 2022 ranking of him #1 nationally in America’s Best Employers. Tampa General is a community safety net hospital that cares for all regardless of ability to pay and delivered a net benefit to the community in fiscal 2020. Worth more than $182.5 million in the form of financial support for underinsured patient health care, community education, and Tampa Bay community health agencies. It is one of the nation’s busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and the primary teaching hospital of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Tampa General Hospital uses six medical helicopters to transport seriously injured or critically ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to the advanced care they need. Tampa General has a nationally accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center, and her 32-bed neuroscience intensive care unit is the largest on Florida’s West Coast. It is a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital’s footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group primary care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and Tower Ambulatory Radiology throughout Hillsboro, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Includes 21 TGH imaging utilizing centers. Tampa Bay Area residents also receive world-class care from a network of TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track clinics and can also receive home visits in select areas through his TGH Urgent Care at Home powered by Fast Track. I can do it. Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare to open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, please visit www.tgh.org. .

Media Contact: Karen Barrera Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships (813) 844-8725 (direct) (813) 928-1603 (cell)[email protected]

Source: Tampa General Hospital

