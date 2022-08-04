Reduce costs at Amazon, Apple, and Google with family plans, bundles, and more





Kim Commando | Special to USA TODAY

It’s easy to overspend on consumer technology or make purchases that won’t last. For example, you don’t have to pay for Microsoft Office and you shouldn’t waste your money on cheap chargers. Tap or click 5 reasons why people are wasting money on technology.

Then there are all the subscriptions you have paid for and not used. Streaming services are the main culprit. We have limited time in the day and can’t see everything. Tap or click my guide to watch your show for free instead.

You probably don’t know that you can share different accounts with family and friends, or at least get discounts. Tech companies don’t advertise this money-saving secret that you can thank me for later.

Start with Amazon

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, you may not notice much more than free shipping. Tap or click here for your favorite offers. It’s not cheap, so I recommend getting the 30-day free trial to see if it’s worth it.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139.99 per year. Even if you split this cost with friends and family, you still get all the benefits.

Amazon Household allows two adults to share Prime benefits and digital content such as e-books. Each person gets their own account, so you can maintain some degree of privacy. Note that you can access each other’s payment methods. Share your account only with people you trust.

You can also add up to 4 teens (ages 13-17) to your plan for free. Teens each get their own Amazon login, and adults must approve all purchases on the plan.

To create or manage a household, visit amazon.com/myh/manage.

While we’re talking about Amazon, the tech giant knows you all too well. Prepare to be shocked. Here’s how to view them all:

Apple makes bundles cheaper

Apple One bundles Apple services for a lower monthly price than paying for each service individually. These savings might be worth it if some of your family members use her iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Music, and iCloud.

• Apple One Individual plan is $14.95 per month and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50 GB of Apple iCloud+ storage.

• Family plan is $19.95/month. All include the same services and 200 GB of storage.

• The Premier plan is $29.95/month and adds News+ and Fitness+, plus 2 TB of storage.

Cost savings benefits include: Family and Premier plans can be shared with up to 5 other users using Family Sharing, as long as they live in the same country. That’s right, you don’t have to live in the same household.

To set up Family Sharing on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch:

• Go to Settings.

• Tap your name.

•[ファミリー共有]then tap[家族の設定]Tap.

• Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your family and invite them.

Tap or click here for instructions on setting up iCloud+ on all your devices.

For Google Family

Like Apple, Google offers extended family plans with storage shared by five people. Group members can’t see each other’s files, but they can share their storage space and see what other members are using. All members must live in the same country as the family group manager.

Your Google Account includes 15 GB of free storage. Here’s what it costs to upgrade to Google One for more capacity:

• The Basic plan runs at $1.99/month or $19.99/year for 100 GB of storage. You can also get help from Google experts.

• Standard plan is $2.99/month or $29.99/year for 200 GB of storage. This rank gives you 3% back on your Google Store purchases.

• The Premium plan is $9.99/month or $99.99/year with 2 TB of storage and a 10% discount on Google Store purchases.

Both Standard and Premium plans can be shared. To set up Family Sharing, visit families.google.com/families. Sign in with your Google account and follow the on-screen instructions to add members.

Is your Google account locked? Are you serious? Tap or click for a quick and easy security check you need to do every few months.

Consider phone bills

Most mobile providers offer discounts for more lines on a single plan.

You can also take advantage of great deals if your plan is for just one person. For example, on T-Mobile’s affordable Her 55+ plan, she’s the only one who needs to be 55 or older. Full disclosure: T-Mobile sponsors my national radio show.

The same applies to military and first responder discounts. Verizon works similarly. She is the only plan member required to qualify, and members do not have to live under the same roof.

Here are five ways to save money on your phone bill and possibly get free service.

Easy way to split costs

Now that you know what you can share, what’s the best way to deal with splitting your subscription costs? The last thing you want to do is chase someone down for a few bucks each month. indicates options for

• Let an app do the heavy lifting: Apps like Splitwise make it easy to track and pay for joint expenses. This option is best if you plan to split multiple invoices.

• Switch off: Switching payment methods every month isn’t practical, but you and whoever you split with can switch off each year. One service pays for him for one year and another service pays for him for one year.

• Eliminate payments: For services that only cost a few bucks a month in installments, consider repaying (or claiming) your friend in one lump sum payment for 6 months or 1 year. It’s easier than remembering to transfer $6 or more each month.

maintain technical knowledge

My favorite podcast is “Kim Komando Today”. This is his 30 minutes of caller solidity including tech news, tips, and tech questions from across the country. Search where you can get podcasts. For your reference, click the link below for recent episodes.

PODCAST PICK: iPhone Updates, Travel Hacks, and Self-Destructing Emails

Listen to our latest 30-minute technical talk. It’s time to update your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac. Plus, if you’re running your own business, Cameo is a smart idea. Use celebrities for marketing. And with digital baggage tags, your flights will never be the same. I have the inside scoop on this life-changing travel hack and which airlines use it.

Check out my podcast, Kim Komando Today, on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you can get the podcast. Try searching for my surname “Commando”.

Learn about all the latest tech at The Kim Command Show, the nation’s largest weekend radio talk show. Kim answers the phone and offers advice on his digital lifestyle today, from smartphones and tablets to his privacy and data hacking online. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

