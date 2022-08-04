Schumer’s office says he will hold a vote on technology antitrust bill





A spokesperson for Schumer did not respond to questions about when Schumer plans to vote or if there is a timeline. Asked if Schumer was committed to getting the bill to the ballot, Klobuchar said: No exact date.

It’s not clear how seriously it should be taken: A quote claiming Schumer plans to put the bill on the ballot was originally published Wednesday in a New York Post article about Schumer’s son-in-law, who got a job at private equity firm Blackstone. ..but the second half of the quote that Schumer claimed planned to bring it up for voting was removed from that article sometime between its publication and Thursday noon. The original quote was by Angelo Rofalo, a spokesperson for Schumer’s New York office.

A spokesperson for Schumer’s Washington office responded to multiple inquiries as to whether Schumer staff pressured the Post to remove the second part of the Roofalo quote or discussed the quote with the Post after its publication. did not. The New York Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bill: The most serious attempt in years to increase antitrust scrutiny of the tech industry, the law would see top tech companies prioritize their products over the competitors they rely on to acquire customers. is prohibited. For example, Amazon would be prohibited from promoting its own private-label products over those of its competitors on its e-commerce platform.

Not So Fast: The latest words from the Majority Leader’s Office give new hope to the bill’s supporters, but nonetheless, America’s Innovation and Choices Online Act, which currently has 60 votes in the Senate. It’s not an indication that he believes he’s in favor of it.

Rebecca Kern contributed to this report.

