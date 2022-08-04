Senate Republicans escalate attack on Google over email spam





The National Republican Senate Committee, the campaign arm of the Republican Caucus, has blamed recent funding disappointments for an attack on Google over the company’s email spam filters, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post. are preparing to escalate

The draft, on NRSC letterhead and addressed to Google, stated that Google and its algorithm would provide distinct advantages to the Democratic fundraising effort, resulting in Republicans being millions less than they were originally raising. Claims to have raised funds. And on Wednesday afternoon, an NRSC official sent an email to Republican senator chiefs of staff and the legislative committee asking their bosses to sign a letter before they left for the August recess. I’m here.

The email states that Senator Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) is spearheading this effort. According to three of his people who were present on the condition of anonymity, Grassley said at his May meeting that he told Google representatives that Gmail should work like the post office, and that emails get sent to spam. is the same as the post office refusing to deliver the mail. Discuss private meetings.

Republicans may fight Google over spam and win

The basis for the Republican claims Google denies is a March study published by researchers at North Carolina State University that found that Gmail spammed 77% of right-wing candidates’ emails in 2020, while It turns out that 10% of left-wing candidate emails are sent as spam. .

Google disputed the study, saying it relied on old data with a small sample size, but did not consider which candidates used recommended tools when sending mass emails. . Those familiar with corporate thinking believe that Republican consultants are tired of outdated lists and constant appeals to poorly funded recipients, especially those from entities that rent or buy email addresses. He said he was being scapegoated by Republican consultants who were trying to shift the blame for the procurement. According to federal filings by WinRed, the Republican Party’s leading donation processing portal, online fundraising for the Republican Party has dropped in recent months, dropping about 11% in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter. Decreased.

Still, the study fueled a months-long pressure campaign waged by the Republican Party against the tech giant. I was. A public denunciation of the company on his Twitter by the party leader. It also introduced bills in both houses of Congress that would limit Google’s ability to apply spam filtering.

The impact of the pressure became apparent last month when Google asked the Federal Election Commission to green light a pilot program to exclude campaign emails from automated spam detection. This change may change the experience for Gmail users. In recent years, the amount of political fundraising done via email and text has exploded, with propaganda messages overwhelming Americans on a daily basis. This program can further exacerbate flooding.

A draft advisory opinion released Tuesday by FEC attorneys said the proposed program would not violate federal campaign finance laws. The draft opinion will be considered by his six commissioners, split evenly by political party, at a meeting on August 11. He needs four votes to approve an opinion.

The NRSC letter states that the proposed pilot program will not be accepted.

It is too late and too risky for the campaign, the letter argues. To begin with, it’s not clear if the FEC will approve it before the election.

The letter also alleges that the proposal calls for a campaign to provide large amounts of classified classified information to Google.

It’s unclear what information Senate Republicans have in mind. His Google request for FEC does not mention the need for classified information. Rather, the proposed program would only include campaigns and commissions registered with the FEC. This is because the company can verify your identity using the email address provided to the regulator.

Grassley’s aide did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did an NRSC spokesperson immediately.

The letter said that in lieu of a pilot program, Google would simply give all campaigns in 2022 the option to reset their email domains, thus restoring their email reputation and allowing emails to go to Gmail inboxes. I am requesting.

Domain reputation is one of the key elements of Gmail’s spam filter, which relies on artificial intelligence. These filters look at various signals such as IP addresses, domain/subdomain characteristics, whether bulk senders are authenticated, user input, and more.

Google has reset these signals for individual campaigns at least once in recent months after fixing authentication errors and following best practices. It happened on that domain in late May after Senator Marco Rubio’s (R-Florida) team fixed an authentication issue, according to an email seen by the Post.

The NRSC letter argues that campaigns experiencing email problems should be able to do such resets on demand.

We call on all Republican senators to mitigate Gmail. This is the same fix that Google provided to a small number of campaigns and committees. This should be done in a way that does not require a warm-up period. This ensures that your campaigns send emails at the same rate they were before the reset and are not immediately flagged as spam. Democrats concerned about their email inboxes should be given the same option.

In a statement, Google spokesman Jos Castaeda did not address the request, but defended the proposed pilot program, saying: Affiliation.

Watchdog groups and email delivery experts defend Gmail’s automated filters, accuse Republicans of trying to undermine spam detection, and urge Google to bow to pressure and authorize the FEC to politically divide. Asking and accusing. These voices argue that the move to wipe out automated spam detection rewards bad behavior.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit watchdog, said in public comments submitted to the FEC that its potentially misleading and abusive fundraising practices led more GOP emails to I claimed it might explain why it is flagged as spam. In fact, Google explains that various filtering is likely the result of user actions marking emails as spam, the comment claims.

Josh Nelson, CEO of left-wing movement platform Civic Shout, said in a comment filed with the FEC that excluding campaign communications from Gmail’s automatic filters is an investment in following well-established best practices. It wrote that it would punish Democrats for

It would give a distinct electoral advantage to Republican campaigns and committees that have been doing themselves a disservice by ignoring the same best practices for years, he wrote.

These two comments are among thousands of comments submitted to the FEC, most of which raise concerns about the flood of spam emails. But the question facing regulators is not whether such programs are desirable, but whether they are permitted under federal campaign finance laws.

