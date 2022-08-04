Tech has put the Dutch city of Eindhoven on the map.Here’s why you should look for your next job here





Amanda Cabana

As the birthplace of Philips electronics, the relationship between Eindhoven and innovation is nothing new.

In recent years, however, new energy and ideas fostered by collaboration between industry and academic institutions have helped build a world-leading R&D engineering ecosystem in the Dutch city.

Industries such as green energy, hardware, AI, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), medical technology, transportation, security and nanotechnology are all at the forefront, with success stories emerging from other tech industries as well. .

Brainport Industries Campus and Hi Tech Campus Eindhoven are two technology hubs hosting 120 and 260 companies respectively.

Two prestigious educational institutions are nearby. The research-driven Eindhoven University of Technology (TU Eindhoven) and the Design Academy Eindhoven (the latter hosts the Dutch Design Week every October).

Both schools attract students from all over the world, and many continue to participate in the local talent pool after graduation.

Eindhoven big tech player

North Brabant is home to many industry-leading companies, including two of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

Chip machine maker ASML is Europe’s largest technology company by market value, with a current valuation of $329 billion (€321 billion), making it one of the largest companies in the world.

ASML is the only company in the world capable of building 200-ton EUV machines that produce chips for computers and smartphones, and these machines cost over $100 million (€97 million).

NXP Semiconductors is also a member of Eindhoven. The company, the second-largest supplier of chips to the auto industry, surpassed analyst expectations and posted a second-quarter profit of $670 million (€656 million). NXP is completely sold out for 2022.

The high-tech campus Eindhoven is home to over 12,500 innovators, researchers and engineers. In terms of patents, the city has filed more applications than any Dutch city in his 2021, ranking him third in Europe (after Munich and Paris) and eighth in the world. rice field.

live in Eindhoven

Since Phillips moved its headquarters to Amsterdam 20 years ago, Eindhoven has evolved from a corporate city to the innovation hub it is today.

Former manufacturing buildings and research facilities have been given new life with apartments, offices, restaurants, event spaces and clubs.

Infrastructure is top notch here, with high taxes to match. However, since January 2019, employees hired from outside the Netherlands who meet certain conditions do not have to pay tax on up to 30% of their salary for five years.

Driving, cycling and walking are the most common means of transport, and there are excellent rail connections to the rest of Holland.

Eindhoven ranks 10th globally in the Quality of Life Index 2022, which takes into account purchasing power (including rent), pollution, property price-income ratio, cost of living, safety, climate, health and transport Ranked.

Interested in Eindhoven? Check out our job boards for current vacancies in the city, or consider:

Support Engineer, Cubics IT

In the midst of a massive growth strategy, Cubics IT is looking for an all-around IT specialist to serve clients in multiple industries.

Working from modern offices in Eindhoven and nearby Tilburg, this support engineer communicates regularly with customers, registers and processes customer requests, and performs installations and repairs.

Naturally, strong communication skills are a must, as is a research-driven approach to problem solving and installation.

Cubics is specifically looking for candidates with 1-3 years of relevant work experience, MBO 4 IT training, technical knowledge of network topologies within SMEs, and experience with Active Directory, Microsoft Server Administration, and Office 365.

SEA Specialist, Kosit, BV

Korsit set out to digitize gift cards and is now a global company with over 40 staff. We are looking for a Search Engine Advertising (SEA) Specialist in Eindhoven to create, optimize and analyze customized campaigns and report findings and opportunities.

Successful candidates are independent, proactive, collaborative, detail oriented, and problem solvers.

Ideally, applicants have a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Marketing, have at least 3 years of SEA experience, have extensive working knowledge of Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Google Data Studio, and are fluent in English. must be

Trainee Cloud Engineer, Axians

ICT leader Axians is seeking a Trained Cloud Engineer to help clients digitize their organizations and receive intensive training in Microsoft Azure, Workspace365, ITIL, Security, Powershell, and Scrum/DevOps.

After this, successful candidates will dedicate two days a week to Microsoft Azure or Workspace365 and the remaining three days a week to hands-on practice. Ideally, the applicant has completed at least his MBO 4 level of his IT training, has internship experience as a support engineer, has strong analytical and communication skills, and holds a Category B driver’s license. and have good command of the Dutch language.

