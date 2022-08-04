Google’s just-released Pixel 6A is $50 off at Amazon





Google’s Pixel 6A is only a week out, but it’s been running some notable promotions even before it hits the market. Now you can grab the Pixel 6A at a discounted price of $50 on Amazon. This brings the price down to $399 for the sage and charcoal colors. No gift cards or earphone terms to worry about. It’s an affordable phone that’s now even cheaper for a limited time. Be sure to click the coupons on the page to get full discounts at Amazon. Each color is $399 at checkout, so don’t be fooled by third-party sellers who may show up with similar deals without coupons.

The Pixel 6A is a bit different than Google’s previous A-series phones, but it’s an exceptional mid-range option that puts speed and performance at the forefront. It uses the same Google Tensor CPU as the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships and claims five years of security updates. Where Google has cut corners are premium features like wireless charging, water resistance, and the number of megapixels in the main camera, but its tiny 6.1-inch OLED is a boon for those who want a phone that’s (somewhat) easy to use with one hand. Could be a thing. Read our review.

Google Pixel 6A

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen, but performs well with a great camera and battery life.

As data breach after data breach continues, we need to keep our digital lives under safe lock and key. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a good password manager like 1Password. It automatically generates and encrypts difficult passwords so you don’t have to worry about remembering or typing them yourself. Thankfully, 1Password is offering an exclusive discount to Verge readers for the entire month of August. New subscribers to 1Password can buy her 50% off a 1-year individual or family plan.

Individual plans typically cost $2.99 ​​per month and cover your entire device. The deal drops the subscription from $35.88 to just $17.94 per year. The family plan offers up to 5 separate accounts for $60/year ($5/month), but current discounts bring it down to just $30 for the first year. Don’t worry about this promo code or special coupon either. Just use the link here and the deal will be applied automatically.

1Password Subscription (Family Plan, Annual Fee)

A 1Passwords Family subscription allows up to five people to access 1Passwords services independently. Normally $5/month, this limited-time deal reduces the price to $2/month for up to 1 year.

If you need to upgrade your streaming device and already live in Apple’s walled garden, consider the latest Apple TV 4K. It’s currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $119.99 (about $59 off) with 32 GB of storage. Today’s deal is just $10 higher than the all-time lows we saw during Prime Day, a rare deal.

Apple TV 4K supports (you guessed it) 4K resolution and HDR. In addition to a fast processor that will keep you going for years to come, you can use it as a mini-game console with your Apple Arcade subscription. It may be more expensive than typical streaming dongles from the likes of Roku or Amazon, but it’s much more future-proof with support for HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6 and even the Thread standard.

Oh, did we mention that the remote is finally a traditional remote and no longer a touchpad-dependent mess? Why? Please read our review.

Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)

The latest Apple TV 4K is powered by the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support.

Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10 is on sale from Woot for $179.99, which is the best price ever. A 10.1-inch smart display typically retails for $249.99, so this is a hefty $70 off the 3rd generation model. Many Echo devices are very similar, but with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant picking up requests for recipes and more and working on all sorts of smart home controls, the Echo Show 10 is very smart thanks to its motorized base. It’s unique. It physically turns the screen towards you so you can see it at all times. It might sound a little creepy at first, but the camera has a privacy shutter for when you don’t need it. Also, if you’ve ever tried to make a video call with someone while trying to multitask, you might appreciate how good the Show 10 is for video calling. If you want to gift someone with a tendency to turn, it’s a great way to help other family members stay in frame on a call with you.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor inside a cylindrical base that rotates the 10.1-inch display to find you, so you’re always in sight. It’s the perfect smart display for video calls.

The HomePod Mini is still the only smart speaker in Apple’s stable, so you won’t see many discounts. And if you want to use Siri on your speakers or add wireless sound to your Apple TV, the Mini is your only option. Perhaps that’s why we’ve typically seen prices drop to $80 during the holidays, and why colorful models rarely sell.

However, we’ve seen some refreshing discounts in at least some fun colors: B&H Photo sells colorful smart speakers in blue and yellow for $89.95 and $89.99 respectively. $10 off may not sound like much, but if you’re a Costco member, it’s the kind of price you would normally have to be a Costco member, but for Costco members, it’s currently $79.99. $2.99 ​​plus shipping. If you’re stocking up on a few of these for different rooms in your house and checking the weather or news wherever you are, that small $10 discount is even bigger. Be. Read our review.

homepod mini

HomePod Mini, Apple’s smallest smart speaker, has Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, built-in to play music, set timers, control your smart home, and send messages and make calls using your iPhone. Is possible. Available in white, dark grey, blue, yellow and orange colors.

And now, for shameless self-promotion, everything in The Verge merch store is 20% off. This includes this cute mechanical keyboard shirt and his legendary EMAILS t-shirt, currently only $23.20 (about $6 off). All other shirt designs, stickers, notebooks and posters are 20% off. Raise the Verge fan flag. Because you are amazing and want to show.

Thursday? Sounds like ThursDEALS. Ankers RoboVac 11S is down to $135.99 ($64 off) on Amazon. This old, affordable robot vacuum is good for hard floors and medium-pile rugs. It has two brushes on the outside and a small remote control. The Fitbit Versa 3 fitness-focused smartwatch is $148.19 (about $82 off) on Amazon. A top choice for all fitness trackers thanks to its voice assistant support, heart rate monitoring, ease of use and even his support for NFC payments. The Rings Retrofit Alarm Kit for Older Security Systems is 47% off at Amazon, down from the usual $149.99 to $79.99. This makes it easier to switch from existing non-smart alarm systems to the Ring ecosystem. This discount saves you a lot of money that you could spend on professional installation.2-Pack of Eeros 6 Plus Mid-Range Mesh Wi-Fi Router as low as $155 ($84 off) at B&H Photo and Best Buy I'm here. It's the most affordable way to get gigabit speeds from an Amazon-owned Eero. , the digital version is also available via the PlayStation Store for $39.59 (about $20 off). You can upgrade any of these to the PS5 version for free and save an extra $10, but for digital copies you'll have to purchase via PS4 or web browser and download from the same account on PS5.

