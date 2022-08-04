Inclusive Product Design in Technology





How long does it take you to wake up in the morning, roll over and check your phone for news notifications, or do you call your smart home speaker first to get the latest weather?

Everyone’s life is different, but apps and gadgets that were once considered novel and exciting are now commonplace.

Unless, of course, you’re posting a photo on social media or searching for the emoji that best describes your identity, some of the products many people can’t do without are actually made for you. I remember that it was not something that was given to me.

As a left-handed Haitian-American woman, I have experienced social media filters automatically lightening my skin tone. She has also experienced the product of not understanding her friend’s accent. This kind of scenario begged the question, “Who else would be affected?”

At Google, where I am the Product Inclusion & Equity Lead, as a leading technology innovator, we understand that every product should be built with equity in mind from the beginning. This is a responsibility that extends to all organizations that design and build products and technologies that are increasingly integral to our daily lives.

So what does this actually mean? And how can all tech companies and platforms create a fairer and more enjoyable user experience for all consumers?

ask a lot

For one thing, it’s important to keep historically marginalized voices front and center throughout the product development process. Our Product Inclusion and Equity Guidelines are a useful roadmap for doing this from product design to delivery, guiding developers at four key points in the development process where product inclusion is most important. We encourage you to ask yourself some tough questions: ideas, user experience, user testing, and marketing.

In the early stages of conception, it’s important to first look around the room.

Across multiple dimensions of diversity, does your team represent historically marginalized users? If not, whose perspective might be overlooked?

In the user experience stage:

Have you taken into account cultural factors in different parts of the world that might affect its use? For example, if your product uses a calendar, are different religious holidays taken into account?

During product testing:

Have you tried with slow internet speed?

When the product is launched, it will:

Does the geographic location of your product audience match your intent? If not, consider language, currency, and internet access that may limit usage in your region.

These and other key questions are the foundation of consistent protocols and practices that enable our team to prioritize inclusion in all our products.

Involve everyone in the process

By proactively planning and coordinating different stakeholders, each part of the process builds on the previous step, resulting in a more inclusive and equitable product.

Every quarter, our team meets with stakeholders to measure against internal goals and ensure our metrics put users at the center of everything we do. One of the big lessons is that product inclusion is not the job of one person or team. It’s everyone’s responsibility and opportunity, and shared goals allow us to treat product inclusion and equity like any other organizational priority.

It is also important to be humble. We all navigate the world with our own biases and lived experiences. For this reason, we need to incorporate feedback from outside perspectives and ideas all the way to launch, and let that feedback help shape the design and development of our product. This means creating a safe space where people from historically marginalized backgrounds (whether inside or outside the organization) are celebrated and recognized for the unique perspectives they bring to the table.

join the test

For example, consider racial bias in imaging technology. Motivated by some shortcomings of past products, we sought to develop camera technology that accurately captures darker skin tones.

As part of this process, we created an Inclusion Champions Group. The group now includes thousands of Googlers from historically marginalized backgrounds who regularly test products and provide feedback.

Sometimes we take the hardware home for a few months and test it. I sometimes take pictures in different lighting conditions to get the balance right. Test your lighting in the office or while working from home to make sure everyone is represented beautifully and accurately. We also worked with a well-known outside image maker to provide an additional perspective on the process and design.

Feedback from this process is how we’ve built the most comprehensive camera ever with Real Tone software.

We also recently launched the Monk Skin Tone Scale. This is a new, more comprehensive skin tone scale developed in collaboration with Dr. Ellis Monk, a sociologist at Harvard University. We’re starting to incorporate the Monk Skin Tone Scale into our products, but more importantly, we’re making this scale and the learnings of our users’ experiences from our research available to the public.

By giving others the opportunity to use the Monk Skin Tone Scale in their own technology, we hope to gather feedback on how the scale can be further improved and foster industry-wide conversation and collaboration around inclusivity. . Innovation is revealed by bringing multiple perspectives to the table, resulting in better outcomes for everyone.

Skin tone is very important to identity, but it’s just one of the many aspects that make a person unique. Ensuring that our technology reflects all the traits, traits, experiences and qualities that make up someone’s identity is a continuous and evolving effort.

Historically marginalized communities want and deserve to be seen, heard, and connected. In today’s interconnected world, improving technology by building more inclusive products benefits more than ever. Let’s make it happen.

Annie Jean-Baptiste is the Product Inclusion & Equity Lead at Google.

