Wear OS 3 hands-on: The future of Google’s free-market wearables





Montblanc invited me to check out their new (and very expensive) Wear OS 3 powered smartwatch. I haven’t been able to dedicate much time to it, and you can expect a more extensive review of both the software and this watch to come later. It looks like you’re pushing the blame on the manufacturer, but I don’t know if that’s wise.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY ULTRA PREMIUM MONTBLANC SUMMIT 3

As a device-specific experience, it repeats what Montblanc Summit 3 is. This isn’t the smartwatch most readers will be interested in, mainly because of its ultra-premium $1,290 price tag. Montblanc positions it against the top-of-the-range Apple Watch, with features like a solid sapphire crystal, titanium body, and other ultra-luxury and durable design decisions.

One of the not-so-premium aspects of the watch is the chipset that uses the older Wear 4100+. With the new W5+ Gen1 longing for a wide range of devices using Wear OS 3 and its combinations, this is an objectively more outdated experience.

The Summit 3 rounds out the spec sheet with a medium-sized 400mAh battery that’s said to last a day or two on a single charge, depending on usage, and fills up in about an hour. 1 GB of RAM is not uncommon in wearables, and 8 GB of storage is not uncommon. 5 ATM water resistance means it should withstand submersion, and the 1.28-inch OLED screen is pretty standard. It can measure heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen level, and also track cycling (outdoor and indoor), running, treadmill, HIIT, yoga, hiking, and 8 other workouts. Montblanc claims that other apps in its store can fill that gap, so activities like swimming aren’t included. important given the software changes in More on this later.

As a more premium product, Montblanc offers some special service benefits. If the battery begins to die prematurely during the warranty period, it will be replaced. Even if it’s out of warranty, it can be replaced for a fee (said to be around $100). Damage to the titanium and stainless steel parts of the body can be repaired, but damage to the sapphire crystal cannot be repaired.

Montblanc isn’t entirely in charge of software support — Google and Qualcomm also play a role there — but the company notes that wearables, many of which are based on the old Wear OS, are still in tidbits. .

Wear OS3

Before I get into the important software details, I should stress that I already have a lot of feelings about Wear OS 3. Between the first Samsung exclusivity, old news about supported platforms, and an almost endless stream of real devices running non-Samsung versions. To land, I am frustrated with the situation. Now that I’ve learned more about how the future of the platform has changed objectively, I’m not sure Google has the right plans to ensure its success. Like it or not, Wear OS 3 leans more towards platform ideology than product.

The overall Wear OS 3 software experience on the Montblanc Summit 3 will be familiar if you’ve used an older Wear OS 2 watch or one of the more recent Galaxy watches. I can’t give you a full tour (it was too short), but the general atmosphere is the same.

Now you have a watchface home screen with a tile-based paradigm. Swipe from the edge to move. Swiping from the left is back in most places, except when you’re in the side-scrolling home screen plane, which has changed functionality. This is the same consistent and inconsistent experience Wear OS has had in the past.

It has the Play Store, where you can install apps made for Wear OS. Animations are subtly different, and nested menus have a subtle zoom effect when coming back and shrink forever when swiped. There is none. Most of the visual changes are mostly window dressing, such as curved clocks and gradient backgrounds that appear at the top of the screen. such as buttons.

I didn’t have a Wear OS 2 device on hand to compare directly to the Summit 3 (our hands-on was arranged last minute). Still, things stood out as key changes to me, like a new Recent menu that lists newly accessed apps, and a much more extensive Quick Settings menu with far more options than my previous Wear OS device remembers. There were several

Like elsewhere, Google Wallet has replaced Google Pay in Wear OS 3.0, tiles (scrollable widgets) have been upgraded, and developers have more fun to do thanks to new APIs.

Fast Pair is one of the most significant changes we can expect that I haven’t had the chance to test. Setting up a Wear OS watch has always been a frustrating and uncomfortable process, but the actual Bluetooth pairing part of the equation is more complicated as all you need to do is have your Wear OS 3 device near your phone to prompt it to connect. It’s easy. Think of it like Fast Pair for earbuds.

The Summit 3 uses the older Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, and I had no issues with stuttering or dropped frames. Performance was fluid across the devices I played on. One device was in demo mode and the other was a personal device that the presenter had been using for some time. It was a structured experience with limited hands-on time, but using the watch didn’t feel as clumsy as he’s accustomed to with his other Wear OS devices.

What worries me about the future of Wear OS is the mostly throwaway detail Montblanc mentioned. They use their own companion app. I thought that was pretty cool, but I was reminded that it was something Fossil was also working on, and that the Pixel Watch was rumored to have its own app as well. When asked about it in detail, the rep told us that this is a requirement imposed by Google. All his Wear OS 3 devices should have their own companion app.

Let the Market Solve Android Wearable Problems

After the briefing, I double-checked and Fossil explained the same last month, but the magnitude of the impact was under my radar.All companies wanting to make Wear OS smartwatches , you need to create an app now. In short, cross-device experiences are on the shoulders of all the companies that make these smartwatches. Remember that the aforementioned Montblanc app lacks fitness tracking and limits the number of exercises you can track? That’s the ramifications of this decision. In the face of Apple’s complete and formidable dominance cross-platform, pushing the quality of the cross-device experience even further to a third party seems like an incredibly short-sighted plan.

Montblanc explained that the companion app didn’t yet have fitness integration and had to build features like its own workout modes on its own. The company pointed out that other apps from the Play Store can be used to fill in the gaps. This is an excuse, but it’s not really a Montblanc thing. It’s from Google.

Wear OS 3 isn’t centralized under Google-controlled Wear OS apps, so different manufacturers are trying to differentiate not only in hardware, but also in software and feature sets, creating a fragmented experience ( Some might say it’s fragmented). On the one hand, we see the argument that this opens the door for others to come up with novel solutions and improvements beyond what Google can devise. A common argument for all platforms struggling without so-called killer apps is “Let the developers figure it out!” However, this is not a new or cutting-edge product category, just a category in which competitors have already won. I also don’t know if it’s the whim of the free developer market or tossing an entire generation of products in any way they can think of. Filling these new gaps is very wise at this stage.

I hope my negative attitude here is wrong after years of abuse for Wear OS fans. Wear OS 3 feels like Google reverting to its all too often no-interference approach. They impose arbitrary requirements and cut them, but they act as if they are beyond their responsibility to direct the market. You can’t have a cake and eat it. There are obligations here that Google does not perform. This laissez-faire approach might have worked for Android, but I think it was a different time and market. Wearables aren’t phones, and Wear OS isn’t Android even though it’s Android-based. Shifting the blame to manufacturers here is shortsighted and only further highlights the benefits of Apple’s more tightly controlled approach late in the wearables game.

