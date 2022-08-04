Vacmobile Joins Georgia Tech Center for Advanced Technology Development’s Accelerate Startup Portfolio





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Backmobile Corporation, a leader in the digital transformation of vaccination and laboratory records, today announced it has been accepted into the Advanced Technology Development Center’s ATDC Accelerate Startup Portfolio. .

ATDC, a program of the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute, is a technology startup incubator in Georgia. Helping entrepreneurs learn, launch, scale and succeed in creating viable and disruptive technology companies.

Founded by Jennifer and Billy Sparks, Vacmobile is a developer of globally scalable, HIPAA-compliant solutions to securely authenticate and manage digital vaccination and testing records. Vacmobile digitally enables employers to comply with regulatory requirements and promote evidence-based best practices to keep employees, vendors, visitors and customers safe. In the United States alone, more than 100 million people are required to provide proof of vaccination each year for employment or education.

“Vacmobile is proud to be part of ATDC’s Accelerate program,” said Jennifer Sparks, CEO of Vacmobile. The digital transformation has been long overdue and incredibly complex, and the legacy of technological innovation initiated from Georgia Tech has been recognized internationally and we look forward to adding to the tradition of market disruption. I’m here.

Greg Jungles, ATDC HealthTech Catalyst, said: “Vacmobiles’ SaaS-based digital vaccination and vaccination tracking solution addresses a historically neglected problem for individuals, businesses and government agencies,” said Greg Jungles, ATDC HealthTech Catalyst. We look forward to helping the Vacmobile team continue their startup journey and welcome you to join the ATDC Accelerate program.

Sherry Farrugia, CEO of the Global Center for Medical Innovation, said: As a CEO of a global healthcare organization, I know how important proof of vaccination certification is to regulatory compliance and employee safety. Vacmobile’s solution solves the vaccination recordkeeping problem that businesses have struggled with for decades. The issuer’s ability to harness the power of her SMART Health Card network combined with its unique patent-pending fraud detection algorithm for self-reported vaccination records that cannot be verified via an API connection is unique in the market. ”

Vacmobiles’ ability to provide real-time visibility with dashboard reports on employee, vendor, and visitor health for businesses large and small helps employers meet regulatory compliance and ensure safety across the ecosystem. can improve sexuality. Real-time data collection and reporting enable agile response times.

About Backmobile Co., Ltd.

Vacmobile Corporation is a developer of globally scalable solutions for securely authenticating and managing digital immunization and testing records. Vacmobile digitally enables employers to comply with regulatory requirements and promote evidence-based best practices to keep employees and customers safe. In the United States alone, more than 100 million people are required to provide proof of vaccination each year for work or education. Three years before her pandemic, CEO Jennifer Sparks saw market potential and a desperate need for a digital transformation of vaccination records. Based in the Atlanta metropolitan area, her Vacmobile offers her HIPAA-compliant end-to-end digital her cloud-based solution for managing immunizations and other health records from any device. doing. The Vacmobiles team brings together government, industry and technology experts to tackle this complex problem with innovative and scalable solutions.

About Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC)

The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), a Georgia Tech program, is a tech startup incubator in Georgia. Founded in 1980 by the Georgia Legislature and funded annually, ATDC’s mission is to work with Georgian entrepreneurs to create, launch, scale and succeed viable and disruptive technology companies. to support. Since its inception, ATDC has grown to be one of the longest-running and most successful university-affiliated incubators in the United States. ATDC alumni start-ups have raised $3 billion in investment loans and earned him more than $12 billion in statewide revenue. Georgia. For more information, visit atdc.org.

