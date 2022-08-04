EU Antitrust Regulator Asks Developers About Google App Payments – source





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s antitrust regulator said Google could block apps from the Play Store if Alphabet (GOOGL.O) used other payment options instead of its own billing system. I asked app developers if their business was hurt by threatening to remove . People familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Critics say the fees Google and Apple (AAPL.O) charge for their mobile app stores are excessive and cost developers billions of dollars a year. This is an indication of the monopoly power of both companies.

The survey was sent to developers last month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Of the 16 questions in this document, some cover the period 2017-2021 and others cover the period 2019-2021. The European Commission declined to comment. Google did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The US tech giant says it will remove apps from its app stores starting in June this year if developers don’t use the billing system.

Respondents asked whether Google’s policy changes this year impacted the distribution of goods and services on the Google Play store, which apps were impacted, and impacted their ability to acquire users on Android devices. Asked what, the person said.

Regulators are asking whether the change forced developers to abandon other payment options in favor of Google Billing, and whether migrating users to another payment option could reduce the number of existing users and developers. I wanted to know if there was any impact on access to data in

Developers were asked if they thought they could offer a better service or product if they had the option of another payment system.

EU competition enforcers also wanted to know if Google allowed the use of another payment system, charged a service fee for this, or complained about the security of the payment method. .

App developers were asked whether digital payments giant Stripe, Dutch payment system Adyen (ADYEN.AS), and PayPal (PYPL.O) division Braintree were considered alternative payment systems.

Last month, Google said it would allow non-gaming app developers to switch to a rival payment system for a lower fee of 12% instead of 15% to comply with EU rules that go into effect next year. This move applies to European users. . read more

Politico was the first to report on the commission’s questions.

(Story corrects company name in paragraph 10 to Stripe (instead of Stripes))

Reported by Foo Yun Chee.Edited by Kirsten Donovan

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

