Chip/Sci Bill leaves NSF with plenty of headroom for tech investments – MeriTalk





Everyone loves chips, but what about science?

The Chip and Science Act, which was approved by the House and Senate last week and is scheduled to be signed into law by President Biden next week, has been making a lot of headline news on the chip side of the bill, including $52 billion in government funding to encourage semiconductor manufacturers to make chips. produced. New factory in America.

At the same time, there is little explanation for the scientific aspects of the bill. Here are some tips from the bill on its far-reaching impact on research in many federally funded cutting-edge areas.

The MeriTalk review of the law is full of benefits for U.S. science institutions, especially the National Science Foundation (NSF), which is expected to receive $81 billion over five years as part of $100 billion in overall research and development activities. indicates that

Part of the $81 billion will be used to establish the NSF Innovation Office, which will initially focus on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing and quantum information science.

The bill also directs the Department of Commerce to create 20 regional technology and innovation hubs aimed at stimulating technology development and expanding America’s innovation capacity.

The law contains some details, but is largely vague on the details and provides little concrete direction as to what the Technology Department and Innovation Hub will actually do. Subject to availability, NSF Board leaders have stated that awarding awards through the Board achieves a wide range of research-related goals.

In fact, according to a review, the bill contains five times as many lines detailing the duties of the Directorate General’s Deputy Director (58) than lines describing the Directorate’s basic purpose (11). .

Here’s some of what we know about the technology-related provisions of the Chip and Science Act, which was approved by Congress on July 28.

Main technical fields

Buried in the 1,054-page invoice (572 pages) is the first list of key technology areas for the new NSF Technical Directorate. They are in order:

(1) artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomy, and related advances;

(2) high performance computing, semiconductors, advanced computer hardware and software;

(3) Quantum Information Science and Technology.

(4) robotics, automation, and advanced manufacturing;

(5) prevention or mitigation of natural and man-made disasters;

(6) advanced communication and immersive technology;

(7) biotechnology, medical technology, genomics, and synthetic biology;

(8) cybersecurity, including data storage, data management, distributed ledger technology, and biometrics;

(9) Advanced energy and industrial efficiency technologies such as batteries and advanced nuclear technology.

(10) advanced materials science, including composite two-dimensional materials, other next-generation materials, and related manufacturing techniques;

As other media have noted, immersive technology has been associated with the Metaverse, a futuristic virtual reality concept that is now the focus of Meta, renamed Facebook.

Regional tech hub

The new regional tech hubs will be geographically distributed in regions not currently considered major tech centers and will be funded with $10 billion from FY23 to FY27.

Grants or other funds awarded to hubs are to be used to support workforce development activities, business and entrepreneur development activities, or technology development and maturity activities.

Here are the details:

The act authorizes $38 million for a pilot program for NSF to collect information and report on the computational needs of NSF-funded projects for the 2023-2025 fiscal year. An unspecified amount is planned for research into AI research capabilities at U.S. universities. This includes the factors that enable research success in this field as well as the geographic diversity of successful research within the country. The bill requires the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to submit to Congress a comprehensive four-year National Science and Technology Strategy focused primarily on economic security. Although details were not disclosed, the bill would support government research on the cyber workforce, including pathways to entry and re-entry into the cyber workforce, and would allow the National Science and Technology Statistics to measure the cybersecurity workforce. It said it would establish a data initiative through the center. The measure directs the Secretary of Commerce to establish a prize competition to stimulate technology that supports the deployment of affordable and reliable broadband connections in rural communities.

This last item is one of the few bills to mention broadband connectivity, which has been the focus of large federal investments for decades. Just this year, the Federal Communications Commission said he was ready to approve more than $313 million for broadband deployment in 19 states in its eighth round of funding to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.meritalk.com/articles/chips-science-bill-leaves-nsf-with-a-lot-of-leeway-for-tech-investments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos