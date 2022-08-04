Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator Announces Class 2 Startup | US News | News and Media Relations





HOUSTON (August 4, 2022) The annual class of the Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator will spotlight 17 early- to mid-stage startups that have already raised more than $54.5 million in total.

Launched in September with the university’s Rice Alliance Energy Tech Venture Forum, the annual 10-week program is Houston’s preeminent clean energy startup accelerator. Much of the programming will be delivered virtually during his three city visits, including his Demo Day on November 17th.

Clean Energy Accelerators help start-ups around the world to raise capital, launch pilots, gain market adoption, and grow through robust curricula, customized mentor relationships, and targeted corporate and investor referrals. , to help expand its reach.

For the 2022 application season, we looked for startups looking to scale their companies and tap into the Houston market, a leader in the global energy transition. Selected from among the best applicants, Class 2 start-ups from 7 states and 4 countries will focus on advanced materials, digital energy technologies, energy efficiency, energy storage, geothermal energy, hydrogen, and waste heat to power. , is driving innovation in wave energy. and wind energy.

Atargis Energy is developing a revolutionary twin hydrofoil-based wave energy converter technology, combined with a unique feedback control system that combines real-time sensors, predictive algorithms and machine learning to deliver predictable, low-cost practicality. Enables baseload power delivery at scale for the first time. From ocean waves for utilities and other power companies. CLS Wind develops a unique system to lift any size wind turbine component to any height using a small capacity crane. It is an efficient, safe and economical solution to the shortage of large capacity cranes and vessels available. Dsider develops low-code solutions for climate-conscious organizations to visualize and analyze carbon pathways to plan, prioritize, and operate sustainably and economically. Eden GeoPower Inc. develops an electrical reservoir stimulation technology that enables geothermal, oil and mineral resource developers to effectively increase permeability with less water use and less CO2 emissions than traditional stimulation methods. This helps solve the problem of low permeability reservoirs. Emission Critical has developed a software-as-a-service integrated carbon accounting and management platform that uses an industry-specific approach to track product carbon footprint, analyze reduction opportunities, and streamline climate disclosure. I’m here. Better than service batteries and other pure hydrogen solutions as carbon accounting and management software that helps companies solve their end-to-end carbon footprint with minimal effort. Combined with environmentally friendly hydrogen feedstock, the FuelX system provides zero-carbon power. GeoGen Technologies develops a new kind of geothermal that enables oil and gas companies to convert spent oil and gas wells into economical geothermal. Using organic materials and non-energy or capital intensive equipment, GOLeafe uses readily available materials such as hay, sugar and wood, through a process that is 10 times more cost effective and environmentally friendly than anywhere else in the world. Produce graphene oxide, the strongest, thinnest and most conductive material. chips. LiNa Energy commercializes safe and sustainable solid-state sodium batteries that do not contain lithium or cobalt. Luminescent builds an isothermal expansion heat engine for recovering waste heat along gas transportation pipelines. NanoTech uses new world particles to develop advanced materials that help businesses and individuals solve their fire resistance and thermal insulation challenges. Nobel improves fuel efficiency in gas-fired power plants with drop-in, reliable supersonic combustion technology. Pressure Corp is a waste disposal company that helps midstream gas companies solve ways to reduce emissions by providing the technology, capital, and expertise needed to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. We are developing a physical pressure power generation system. Quino Energy manufactures low cost, long life aqueous organic flow batteries for grid storage applications. The charge is stored in specially designed organic molecules called quinones. Quinones are produced from inexpensive chemical precursors in a proprietary zero-waste process. Developing geothermal power plants with patent-pending generator technology alongside geothermal greenhouses, Viridly is proud to offer the development of baseload geothermal power and the first economics to scale. provides a practically viable method. Volta Techniques’ compressed air storage and management technology addresses the unpredictable and ever-increasing energy costs of large commercial and industrial power users while enabling the decarbonization of the power grid through advanced integration of renewable energy. increase. Wootz develops scalable manufacturing processes to produce sustainable, cost-effective, high-performance carbon nanotube materials on a commercial scale to replace or enhance traditional metal conductors.

The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship, organizer of the Clean Energy Accelerator, has a 20-year history supporting startups, technology and innovation ecosystems. Since its inception, more than 975 energy tech ventures have joined the forum, raising more than $7.2 billion.

Rice Alliance Clean Energy Class 1 was delivered virtually last summer. Its first class of 12 startups has raised $6.5 million in total funding, identified and launched a pilot, met investors, hired staff, and moved offices to Houston.

Accelerators include founding sponsor Wells Fargo and supporters BP, Baker Botts, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Halliburton Labs, Equinor, Microsoft, NRG, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Shell Ventures, Sannova and Total. Made possible by Energies, Tudor Pickering Holt, Canadian Consulate and TC. Energy, Philips 66, ENI Next.

For more information on the Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator, visit ricecleanenergy.org. Also, follow the Rice Alliance on Twitter and LinkedIn to keep up with the startup’s progress.

