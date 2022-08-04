Microsoft speeds up Teams on Mac devices, adds other improvements — Redmondmag.com





news

Microsoft Makes Teams Faster on Mac Devices, Other Improvements

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has optimized a version of Microsoft Teams for Apple Mac devices using Apple silicon.

Specifically, this is a version of Teams designed to support all of Apple’s Mac devices. This is a more optimized version that runs faster.

We are deploying a production grade universal binary version of Teams. This means it works natively on all Mac lineups, including Apple silicon. For Mac users, this means a significant performance boost, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience, even when using multiple high-definition monitors during calls and meetings. increase.

Mac devices “auto-upgrade”, so Mac users don’t need to do anything to get this optimized version of Teams. However, Microsoft plans a gradual rollout, with a “general availability” commercial release “over the next few months.”

Teams Chat built into Dynamics 365 Teams Chat built into Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft’s enterprise resource planning solution, is currently in preview. As previously announced by Microsoft, it will be generally available in September.

Embedded Teams Chat allows Dynamics 365 users to initiate chats from within Dynamics 365. You can initiate a chat using records in Dynamics 365. Sales teams can also see all “connected chats” associated with the customer record. The announcement highlighted this latter feature in case a salesperson leaves the organization and others need to know what happened to their account.

Apparently, IT pros should enable this connected chat feature if needed. described in this document.

While you can share Dynamics 365 record information with others using Connected Chat, the announcement clarifies that “recipients do not need a Dynamics 365 license to collaborate.”

Other Teams Enhancements Microsoft also discussed Teams enhancements made in July, as described in this announcement.

The big news for IT pros is the ability to “clean up individual policy assignments from users in bulk”. This is the ‘Unassign Policy’ feature added to the Teams admin center portal under the ‘Manage Users’ tab. After the cleanup, Teams users “inherit the correct policies either through Group Policy assignments or global org-wide defaults.”

For organizations using so-called “frontline employees” and Teams, Microsoft says IT professionals can “deploy up to 500 teams with 25 users per team using a single PowerShell command. ” function has been added. You can also remove members. According to the documentation, this feature is in preview.

On the end-user side, Microsoft has added device testing capabilities to Teams appointments. This “verifies camera, microphone, browser compatibility, and Internet connectivity at any time before the scheduled appointment start time.”

The Forms app in Teams will be replaced with the new Voting app. It includes a number of user interface improvements, including the ability to use the new “Rate” feedback poll. The voting app is available from the Teams app store.

LinkedIn profiles are now integrated with Teams, allowing users to view profiles from “Teams chats, channels, calls, or meetings”.

Microsoft added @Team Owners to add the ability to message team owners in Teams.

Microsoft suggests that Teams on iPad devices is “more responsive to screen sizes, app orientations, and display modes.”

Microsoft has added the ability for users to hide or delete calls from their call history list when using the Teams desktop or mobile apps. Microsoft also enhanced its Common Area Phone offering “to offer customers a wider range of scenarios without increasing the price.”

Microsoft does not provide room check-out or room extension reservations.[管理]We’ve also added improvements to Teams Room devices, such as buttons. Teams calling functionality has also been added to certain models of Spectralink Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) devices.

About the author

Kurt Mackie is a Senior News Producer in 1105 Media’s Converge360 group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://redmondmag.com/articles/2022/08/04/microsoft-speeding-up-teams-for-mac-devices.aspx

