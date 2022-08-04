Google Translate: 3 tricks to get the most out of it





Aug 4, 2022 10:00 GMT

Image credit Getty Images

One of the advantages of Google’s Translate tool is that it has improved very quickly and has improved over the years.

Advances in machine learning have improved translation quality for over 100 languages.

Those with large amounts of training data, such as Spanish and German, have come a long way.

For other languages, such as Yoruba and Malayalam, which don’t have as many learning sources, the results “leave a lot behind,” as software engineers Isaac Caswell and Bowen Liang explain on the search engine blog. I’m here.”

Image credit Getty Images

caption,

Google Translate can translate over 100 languages, and more are spoken in the world.

And many new features reach their full potential when you download the app instead of the web.

Since we are no longer just translating text, the software now incorporates image and voice translation.

Google Translate tools are available for iOS and Android.

Here I leave you three tricks you probably didn’t know to take advantage of it.

1. Use without internet connection

You don’t know the language, but you want to travel.

Google lets you download languages ​​and use them anywhere, even without an internet connection.

To save download time and avoid additional data usage charges, download the languages ​​you need while connected to a Wi-Fi network.

A very useful application when traveling.

Image credit Getty Images

2. Simultaneous audio interpretation

Turn on your mic and let Google do it for you.

Imagine you are talking to someone in Italy. They say a word to you and thanks to the translator you can hear it in Spanish.

Also, when you answer, you can answer in Spanish and the person will listen in that language. In this case, in Italian.

3. Translate images on the street

If you don’t know what a street sign means, point your camera at the text and let Google do its magic.

You will see the meaning on your phone screen.

You don’t even have to tell Google the language in front of you.

The application will recognize it and offer a solution.

Also, if the translation is not clear, save the image and select it in your gallery or camera roll. The tool also allows you to import images from your gallery and translate them in seconds.

You can now receive notifications from BBC World. Download and activate the app and never miss the best content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-62408838 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos